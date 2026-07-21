The entire NBA world has been watching where LeBron James will land for the past three weeks. While there seem to be six teams still in the LeBron sweepstakes—the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets — it does feel like LeBron returning to the Cavs makes the most sense. However, it’s unclear what is holding things up.

LeBron loves the spotlight

A possible first reason why LeBron has yet to sign with the Cavs is that he loves being in the spotlight. LeBron enjoys being the center of attention, and for the past three weeks, the entire NBA and sports world have been buzzing about him.

Since LeBron will turn 42 at the end of the year and this is likely to be his last opportunity as a free agent, he knows that the conversation about where he will play basketball may never happen again. This could be why he wants to keep everyone guessing a little longer.

Could LeBron be waiting for the Cavs to make a roster move?

LeBron may also be waiting for the Cavs to make some roster moves that would allow him to sign for more money and potentially give him more help. Even though LeBron is at the end of his career, every team he has played for has built its roster around him. This will likely change a bit since LeBron might have only a season or two left, but he could be waiting for the Cavs to make a few minor adjustments before he is willing to sign.

"It feels like LeBron is stalling b/c he wants the Sixers and/or Cavs to make moves to fit his skill set."@ScoopB believes a blockbuster awaits ahead of LeBron's decision. pic.twitter.com/xJT1SfO0t7 — BIGPLAY Cleveland (@BIGPLAYcle) July 20, 2026

The Cavs likely aren't going to be able to trade for his former teammate Anthony Davis, who is now with the Wizards. Upgrading the wings with a player or two could be what LeBron is waiting for.

There is still a chance LeBron doesn't want to play in Cleveland

Another reason that could be holding up LeBron's return to the Cavs is the worst one: he might not want to come back, and he actually hasn't made up his mind.

Everyone feels like LeBron has known his decision for a while now, but maybe that's not true. There is still a chance that LeBron is trying to make a decision, and that wouldn’t be good for the Cavs. Cleveland has made zero moves to entice LeBron to sign with them. If LeBron doesn’t feel that returning home is something he truly wants to do, then there is a chance the Cavs might not land him.