The 2026-27 season will be Donovan Mitchell’s fifth in Cleveland, which means this is their fifth straight year of legitimate preseason expectations to make noise in the playoffs.

I thought it would be fun to look back and see how the Cavaliers have played in every arena over this era (since the 2022-23 season).

Eastern Conference - Dominance

Dec 12, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) dribbles the ball as Washington Wizards guard Will Riley (27) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

8-0 - Barclays Center (Brooklyn Nets)

7-0 - Capital One Arena (Washington Wizards)

6-1 - Spectrum Center (Charlotte Hornets)

6-2 - United Center (Chicago Bulls)

8-4 - Little Caesars Arena (Detroit Pistons)

Cleveland has done a very good job of taking care of business against teams they are clearly superior to. Besides Detroit over the past couple of seasons, the Cavs have played their best on the road against teams that have routinely been in the lottery.

Eastern Conference - Competitive

Jan 16, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

6-4 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indiana Pacers)

6-4 - Kaseya Center (Miami Heat)

4-3 - Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia 76ers)

5-5 - Kia Center (Orlando Magic)

4-4 - Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee Bucks)

Nov 2, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives then pulls up for a shot against Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. (5) with .3 second left on the clock against the Milwaukee Bucks in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Final Cleveland Cavaliers 114, Milwaukee Bucks 113. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Cavs have held up their ground against these playoff regulars. Every time Cleveland suits up against one of these teams, it has the chance to go either way.

Just the past two seasons, the Cavs have won thrillers in Philly (Jaylon Tyson’s career night) and Milwaukee (Donovan Mitchell's game-winner). But there are also crushing losses, like last season’s heartbreaking overtime defeat in Miami and being dominated in Game 4 against Indiana in 2025.

Jaylon Tyson 39 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 7/9 3PT, 6/6 FT, 99% TS on 13/17 FG vs 76ers https://t.co/EQXXe2GvnI pic.twitter.com/I6YI6FtBrG — NBA Performances (@NBARewinds) January 17, 2026

Eastern Conference - Haunted Houses for Cleveland

Apr 23, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

3-7 - TD Garden (Boston Celtics)

3-8 - Madison Square Garden (New York Knicks)

2-7 - Scotiabank Arena (Toronto Raptors)

1-6 - StateFarm Arena (Atlanta Hawks)

Feb 28, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) blows a kiss after making a three point basket as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) looks away during the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These are the buildings that Cleveland has really struggled in since Mitchell was acquired in 2022. With Boston, New York and Toronto, these are all playoff opponents that the Cavs have faced. Cleveland is just 1-9 in those ten playoff road games, including a few blowouts and blown leads at Madison Square Garden.

If you take away the Cavs 64-win season in 2024-25 (with signature wins in Boston and New York), the Wine and Gold are only 4-26 in these four buildings! Unless the Cavs can turn around their road demons, they will need to hope for another season with home-court advantage.

Western Conference - Dominance

Mar 13, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) dribbles as Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4-0 - American Airlines Center (Dallas Mavericks)

4-0 - Smoothie King Center (New Orleans Pelicans)

4-0 - Moda Center (Portland Trail Blazers)

3-1 - Chase Center (Golden State Warriors)

3-1 - FedEx Forum (Memphis Grizzlies)

3-1 - FrostBank Center (San Antonio Spurs)

3-1 - Delta Center (Utah Jazz)

While the Cavs have continued to take care of business on the road against inferior competition, they have also had success against better teams. Cleveland has had their way in Dallas, both in contention with Luka Doncic and now in their rebuild with Cooper Flagg.

They’ve won three in a row at Golden State, Memphis and Utah. Cleveland’s biggest win of the year arguably came in San Antonio this past January, which started to turn their season around.

Donovan Mitchell NO-LOOK LOB to Jaylon Tyson 🔥



Tap to watch on NBC & Peacock:https://t.co/5FxXmB2ypU pic.twitter.com/LdIJGfg8Xk — NBA (@NBA) December 30, 2025

Western Conference - Competitive

Mar 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) blocks a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the opening minutes of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2-2 - Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles Lakers)

2-2 - Ball Arena (Denver Nuggets)

Since 2022, the Cavaliers and Lakers have alternated wins in Los Angeles. In the Mile High City, Cleveland has won their last two visits against Denver, including a February comeback victory in James Harden’s second game as a Cavalier.

Western Conference - Haunted Houses For Cleveland

Jan 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dunks between Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the fourth quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

1-3 - Toyota Center (Houston Rockets)

1-3 - Crypto.com Arena/Intuit Dome (Los Angeles Clippers)

1-3 - Target Center (Minnesota Timberwolves)

1-3 - Mortgage Matchup Center (Phoenix Suns)

1-3 - Golden 1 Center (Sacramento Kings)

0-4 - Paycom Center (Oklahoma City Thunder)

For Cleveland, they have had a ton of trouble with these six Western Conference arenas. Now, many teams have had a difficult time in Oklahoma City these last few years. The Cavs haven’t won since a 2022 game where Lauri Markkanen hit the three-point dagger.

But some of these other spots are a bit perplexing.

The two strange struggles that stand out to me are Phoenix and Sacramento. The Suns have struggled to hit major expectations the last three seasons, yet Cleveland hasn’t won in Phoenix since before Kevin Durant was acquired in 2023.

Apr 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Sacramento is even more strange, with the Kings being so inconsistent. But the Kings have given Cleveland problems with their fast-paced offense. It wasn’t until James Harden’s debut in February that the Cavs snapped their losing streak in Sacramento.

How Will the Cavs Fare On The Road This Season?

Cleveland’s early road schedule is certainly tough. Before Christmas, they travel to Philadelphia, Atlanta, OKC, New York twice and Detroit. So the Cavs will definitely be tested early.

But with their talent, Cleveland can still make a push as a home-court-advantage team in the Eastern Conference.