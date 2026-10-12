The First Glimpse at The Cavs Potential Starting Lineup for 2026

With the regular season quickly approaching, every Cavs fan was wondering what the starting lineup would look like for this season. In their second preseason game of 2026 against the Orlando Magic, we just got a glimpse of it.

James Harden made his return to the lineup on Sunday, which set up the first look at the starting five that will more than likely be the cast that Kenny Atkinson rolls out on opening night. Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen all shared the floor together for the first time against the Magic.

But how did they fair against the Magic?

They would end up combining for 62 out of the 119 points that the Cavs scored in the win. Including a signature Harden performance, as he finished with 24, four and two.

To start the game, it definitely felt like it was their first time playing together. There was a lot of iso ball and guys trying to get their own shot. That eventually flipped the other way.

Once they got their feet wet, it turned back into what felt like Cavs basketball with solid ball movement and good usage of the pick and roll with Mobley and Allen.

Jan 14, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) is helped off the court by guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

If they can continue to play together that will fair extremely well for them heading into this season.

The biggest question Cavs fans had with this starting unit was how well Watson would fit in with the other four. I think the answer to that question is very well.

Watson definitely had his struggles, shooting 30 percent from the field, including 0/3 from beyond the arc. He still found a way to make an impact.

He would finish the game with four rebounds and also added on two steals on the defensive end of the ball. That was where his impact was felt the most against the Magic.

Oct 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Peyton Watson (8) is introduced before the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mobley was another bright spot against the Magic. He also shot 30 percent from the floor but was aggressive and played more at the rim, which is exactly what the Cavs need from him this season. He also did a good job playing out of the pick-and-roll with Harden and Mitchell.

We saw what form Mitchell was in against the Celtics in preseason game number one. What everyone was wondering was how Harden would look in his first action of the season.

The answer: like James Harden

Harden was efficient at all three levels. 7/10 from the field, 3/5 from beyond the arc and as always he got to the free throw line a decent amount.

Oct 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) drives to the basket against against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It truly felt like James Harden was back to being James Harden. What's even more exciting for Cavs fans is that they get to watch a full season with him alongside Mitchell as the two stars of the team.

Mitchell and Allen did not have their best games, if we are being honest. Mitchell finished with 11 points and did not shoot well from three. Allen only had seven points but did make an impact in a lot of other areas, like the rebounding department, which was an area where the Cavs struggled against the Celtics.

The potential new starting lineup had it's ups and downs against the Magic in their first action on the court together, but there was a lot of good that Cavs fans should be excited for this season.