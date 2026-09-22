The Cavaliers' Next Big Move Could Say Everything About Their Future

The current roster that the Cavaliers boast is the one that they will take into the regular season. Barring a change of heart on Mario Hezonja, this is where things stand as they cannot financially add any more players on standard deals.

But that certainly does not mean that this group will make it to the end of the regular season. The NBA year is long and needs change. Players do get injured and sometimes force the hands of the front office to try and figure it out.

Here’s why though, the next big move they make will say everything about the future of the squad.

Identifying Their Next Great Young Guard

The first angle here would be the team opting to cut ties with Craig Porter Jr. Under contract for just this season now at a cheap figure, he’s proven himself on the floor plenty. Turning 27 in February, the Wichita State product has a contract guarantee date in mid-January.

There is an open competition for the third guard who could also fill in as occasional starter and CPJ is at the center of it. But, Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor are both right next to him. Each of them are second-round picks in the past two seasons that have proven to have incredible scoring ability.

Thomas wowed in the Summer League and at Arkansas. Proctor showed some shooting prowess both in Vegas and on the floor during his rookie season in Cleveland. A decision to move off Porter would show a commitment to one/both of these two guys.

And they would likely be adding a big man or wing in his spot rather than a guard.

Moving Forward With Evan Mobley At Center

For the last couple of campaigns, Jarrett Allen has found himself on the trading block with plenty of teams expressing interest. The thing is though, he’s still around. He is under contract for three more seasons, and is the starting center for the Cavs.



Usually when he is off the floor, Evan Mobley is the primary option at the five spot. On the days where Allen has been injured and out, it has been the USC product that had slid in as center. Playing about half of his minutes at each position, there is upside to both.

Using Mobley as a PF enables multiple rim protectors and lob threads to be on the floor at all times. The main purpose of spreading him at the five spot and making him a full-time center would be to maximize floor-spacing. Allen can’t shoot threes and is more of an interior presence.

It would both save money and potentially maximize a five-out lineup if the Cavs did choose to trade Allen. Because the chances are they would acquire a wing in his place, rather than another big man. The team would be wise to hold on to The Fro, but if they don't, that's what'll likely happen.

Signalling A Philosophy Change

The third big decision that could be a coaching change. Having written about it throughout the summer, the noise surrounding Kenny Atkinson has not fully quieted. Despite two very successful years with Cleveland, the team has had dismal showings in the series that saw them eliminated in each of them.

The way the Cavs struggled against Toronto wasn’t great to see. It took seven games to eliminate them. The same with Detroit, though rallying from 0-2 down and winning twice at Little Caesar’s Arena did prove they could be road warriors, something untrue against Toronto.

The Knicks destroyed Cleveland for 12.5 quarters and an overtime after a slow start in game one. Atkinson said the team was “analytically winning the series” and failing to make any changes to the gameplan.

Johnnie Bryant, who worked with Donovan Mitchell in Utah as well, is the associate HC on the squad. If they did want to go another direction, he would likely be the first to get a crack. If moving past Atkinson was the choice, it would show they are invested in the group and wanted another voice to carry them forward.

Anything is on the table right now, though it seems Atkinson should get a little time to begin the year looking to take the team far. Should they opt to make a change though, keep an eye on the immediate aftermath.