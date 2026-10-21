This Unexpected Guest Stopped By Cavaliers Practice Ahead of Season Opener

The NBA has always been a tight-knit community. It’s something that has been on display since the inception of the league and has not changed. And with that, guys from all different teams, players and coaches alike, have spent offseasons training together, and hanging out.

Interestingly enough, to that point, there was a unique guest at Cavs practice on Tuesday. With the season just a few days ago, a long-time NBA Head Coach stopped by to take things in.

Who was the man in question? We’re of course talking about Tom Thibodeau. Let’s talk about it.

Longtime NBA Head Coach Stops By Practice

Tom Thibodeau has been around the NBA for a very long time. He had his first assistant coach opportunity all the way back in 1989 with the Timberwolves. He was with seven different clubs before finally getting the chance to be Head Coach. And then he had tenures with the Bulls, Wolves, and Knicks as the head man.

Out of the league since being fired by the Knicks after the 2025 ECF, he’s gone around and spent a little time with different teams. He was spotted at Cavs practice on Tuesday, As somebody they cut their chops as a defensive-minded coach, his presence could certainly come with its benefits.



For what it’s worth, he never worked on the same staff as Cleveland head man Kenny Atkinson. In a piece written by Grant Afseth for Yahoo Sports, the Cavs HC does have plans to communicate with Thibodeau throughout the season.

“"So it's great that he feels comfortable coming here. Obviously, we're open arms," Atkinson continued. "I'll ask for his feedback when he's got a practice or that."

Atkinson was discussing how away from the actual competition, coaches chat, and sometimes give pointers and compare notes.

Is There A Role For Tom Thibodeau In Cleveland?

The Cavs are hoping to contend in the Eastern Conference next season. This is a team that improved their starting five, and is looking to build off their berth in the ECF a season ago. They did not make any coaching staff changes, bringing everyone back from a year ago. Coming into 2025-26, they were without both Jordan Ott and DeMarre Carroll as they went to Phoenix.

It is not clear if there is an official role coming for Tom Thibodeau in Cleveland, as he has not been an assistant since getting his first head coaching job back in 2010-11. Bringing as much experience as he does, there are definitely some lessons that he can instill here.

As Kenny Atkinson mentioned that he’ll hope to stay in consistent touch with the former Knicks head man, we’ll certainly provide updates if any of those conversations are available or made public. Whatever it takes to continue winning, right?

The Cavs will open the season against the Sixers tomorrow against the 76ers.