Counting Down the Cavs: Breaking Down the History of the Number 9 in Cleveland

Down to the single digits until Cavs basketball. The number 9 has been worn 16 different times between 1980 to now. Let's start off with the first player in 1980.

Randy Smith - 1980-1981

After a successful 9 years in Buffalo, Randy Smith ended up in Cleveland for the 79/80 season and immediately made an impact. He averaged 18 points a game and inevitably was traded from the team in 1981.

One thing about Smith, he played 976 NBA games but he played 906 consecutive games in his career. He played in 10 straight seasons of 82 games.

Litterial Green - 1999

In what might be the best name I have covered in this countdown, Litterial Green might also have had the least amount of time in Cleveland of everybody I have talked about.

Green was on the team during the lockout season that started in February of 1999. He played just in the season opener, and by that I mean he touched the court for less than a whole minute before being subbed out and then released by the Cavs.

His memory is more associated with his college career at the University of Georgia where he was a highlight reel. He left as the all-time leading scorer and had the most assists.

Luol Deng - 2014

Deng spent 10 years in Chicago before being traded to the Cavs. It was chaotic, messy, and in total disarray. Coming from a disciplined and exact Bulls team to a struggling Cavs team was not in Deng’s cards.

He hated his time in Cleveland and was so happy to get out of there after that season. After 40 games he averaged 14 points a game and left happily to go to the Miami Heat when LeBron came back to Cleveland.

Channing Frye - 2016-2019

The longest tenured Cavalier to wear number 9 so far was Channing Frye. 180 games over 3 seasons, Frye was a member of the 2016 NBA Champion Cavaliers of course.

Post NBA career, himself and Richard Jefferson have their own podcast and are also loved in Cleveland still. At the time, GM David Griffin said he brought “joy” to a team that had scrutiny from the media after bad games.

Dwyane Wade - 2018

I feel it is important to talk about the very small time that Wade came to Cleveland towards the end of his career to try and win a ring again with LeBron.

It did not last and he left almost faster than he got there and was traded back to Miami where he would go on to retire.

Craig Porter Jr. - Current

Right now, Porter Jr. is on track to become the most tenured number 9 in Cleveland and pass Frye if he plays at least 15 games this season.

A reliable piece off the bench of this Cavs team, Kenny Atkinson loves that he can fit into any lineup and perform. He is looking at finally getting some major time on the court this season.