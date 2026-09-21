Predicting Where the Cavaliers Will Finish in the Eastern Conference Standings

The toughest thing to do sometimes is make predictions. Writers are doing it every day. Analysts are doing it over the course of the broadcast, both with their keys to the game and then identifying what they believe coaches are saying to players in the huddle.

With the loaded Eastern Conference, it’s hard to say who will finish where. But let’s talk about the Cavaliers. Kevin O’Connor seems to have trouble placing them. This is going to be different.

The Cavaliers could be 2nd. They could be 9th. What do you think is more likely? pic.twitter.com/zbrtsb3Iwq — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) September 8, 2026

Where will Cleveland finish? They will be…

Somewhere In The Top Four

It’s going to be a gauntlet playing the Eastern Conference. The Raptors added Kawhi Leonard to a strong group. The Knicks brought everyone back. The Sixers landed LeBron James and Jaylen Brown. Giannis Antetokounmpo is a member of the Heat.

Tyrese Haliburton is back for the Pacers, with Ivica Zubac in the fold. The Pistons are still here. The Hawks look scary defensively. Oh, and the Wizards with Trae Young, AJ Dybantsa, and Anthony Davis? This doesn’t even include the Celtics.

Despite all of that, the Cleveland Cavaliers are talented enough to finish in the top four. The starting five they have assembled can go toe-to-toe on its best days against any of the above. They proved themselves as the ECF runner-up a year ago, and now have James Harden with a healthy thumb. They have the long, two-way standout Peyton Watson who hopes to be even more than that.

With Donovan Mitchell locked up long-term now, there is no concern of his departure, no shadow looming over the team and the future. He committed, and coming off arguably his most impressive season with the franchise, looks ready to lead once again.

The Cavs can handle any of the above teams for a period of time. The second-half of last regular season was more an indication of the team they can be. Plus, after getting pummeled by NY in the ECF, the reality check set in, and this is a team coming back far hungrier this time around. This is a squad that will boast home court advantage in round one.

To Be More Precise…

The top-four part may be a bit vague, yes. This Cavs team is good enough to be in the top three, and that’s exactly what they’ll be. As mentioned at the outset, making predictions can be tough. But it’s part of the gig, it’s part of being a fan of the game and a pundit for its news.

The only teams that will be finishing ahead of Cleveland in the regular season this year, will be the Knicks and Sixers. The Pacers will be right behind them and remain a serious threat come playoff time. The Raptors, Pistons, Celtics, Heat, and other strong teams will compete for those other spots.

Philly should slot in as the two-seed behind New York. With the Cavs in the three-spot, they would land a second-round meeting with their old pal LeBron James. That would be absolute must-see TV and will probably set viewing records.

The core is sound. Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson are here. The others should do a fine job filling the rest of the minutes, and bouncing back. Keep an eye on Cleveland. The outside noise may have them near the lower part of the playoff picture, but that really doesn’t appear a likely outcome.