Thomas Bryant has given the Cleveland Cavaliers reasons to feel better about their frontcourt depth. Whether he can become their dependable third big remains a question of consistency.

Over his last three appearances against Dallas, Chicago and Memphis, Bryant averaged 11 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. The stretch included a double-double as a starter, productive passing off the bench and a quieter performance that illustrated why Cleveland still needs a longer evaluation.

For a team seeking reliable support behind Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, Bryant’s recent contributions warrant attention.

His strongest performance came in Cleveland’s 127-117 victory over the Mavericks. Bryant finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, supplying offense without requiring the Cavaliers to consistently create individual scoring opportunities for him.

He made two first-quarter 3-pointers, finished near the basket and developed a productive connection with Tyrese Proctor. Three of Proctor’s assists resulted in Bryant baskets, including two dunks and a cutting layup.

Those possessions demonstrated a useful fit alongside Cleveland’s guards. Bryant presented a target when defenders committed to the ball, giving Proctor opportunities to turn penetration and defensive attention into interior finishes.

His nine defensive rebounds also mattered. Cleveland needs its reserve frontcourt players to finish defensive possessions, particularly when its perimeter defense allows opponents to get inside. Honestly, this is something they need from their starters as well.

Thomas Bryant over his last 3 games:



11.0 Points

6.7 Rebounds

2.3 Assists

60.0% FG

42.9% 3PT#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/lTh2JKOirZ — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) November 20, 2026

Bryant followed that outing with nine points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal in a 126-115 victory over Chicago.

The scoring declined, but his passing provided another avenue for production.

Bryant assisted on baskets by Proctor, Donovan Mitchell and Norchad Omier, finding teammates who could finish inside. His ability to make those connections helped Cleveland generate offense through someone other than its primary ball handlers.

He also contributed seven first-half points, including a three-point play during Cleveland’s second-quarter turnaround. In the fourth quarter, he finished an alley-oop from Mario Hezonja and recorded three assists before leaving the game.

That performance strengthened his case because it showed he could influence a game in a smaller role. Cleveland does not need its third big to reproduce a starter’s scoring every night. It needs useful minutes built around finishing, rebounding and sound decisions.

The Memphis game offered a more modest result.

Bryant finished with five points, four rebounds and a block in Cleveland’s 124-121 loss. He made an early 3-pointer and both of his free throws but missed his other three field-goal attempts, including two additional shots from beyond the arc.

It was a reminder that his offensive production will fluctuate. The larger question is whether his defense and rebounding can provide a dependable foundation when his shots do not fall.

His recent passing is encouraging, and the Dallas performance demonstrated the benefit of having another big man willing to shoot from outside. Neither establishes that Cleveland can trust him against every opponent.

Defending screening actions, containing interior opportunities and consistently securing rebounds remain central to the assignment. Offensive contributions help his case, but those responsibilities will determine how comfortably head coach Kenny Atkinson can use him behind Allen and Mobley.

Omier’s recent activity gives Cleveland another option and should keep the competition for minutes meaningful. The two have also contributed together, with Bryant assisting on two of Omier's baskets against Chicago.

Bryant’s last three games have made a strong argument for continued opportunities. He has shown he can produce as a starter and contribute through passing in a reserve role.

Now, Cleveland needs to see whether he can sustain enough of that value to make its third big decision easier.