Three Key Storylines To Watch in Cavs vs. Hornets

The Cleveland Cavaliers are back in action against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. And while they have dealt with injuries of their own, it would appear their opponents have it even worse heading into this one.

Three starters have already been declared out for the Hornets, who have Moussa Diabate listed as questionable. It’s hard to say what the lineup might look like, but it certainly gives an edge for a Cavs team that badly needs to get another win to stay over .500. The last time they were under .500 in November was in the 2023-24 season. They turned things around after a 4-5 start to wind up as the #4 seed.

Here are three key storylines to keep an eye on for Cleveland.

1) Can James Harden Bounce Back?

Charlotte’s top players are all going to be out, so a number of reserves are going to get a starting shot. This is the type of opponent that James Harden has got to get up for. Coming off his atrocious performance against the Knicks, his stock may be at an all-time low.

Charlotte has gone 3-7 to open the season, with the lowest-scoring offense in the entire league. That’s what has happened after LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges were traded, and Kon Knueppel has been out with an injury. Harden is likely going to be guarded by some combination of Sion James and Grayson Allen. He will have to work hard and try to get his.

In a year where everybody is scoring more than ever, the Hornets are #9 in points allowed. They still give up 110 a night. Let’s see if Harden can break out. They really need him to show up.

2) Can Peyton Watson Find His Offensive Stroke?

For all the good things Peyton Watson has done on the defensive end, his shooting has been at levels of “oh boy” not seen since his UCLA season. He averaged just three points before declaring for the draft and becoming the #30 pick.

After shooting 40% from 3PT land in Denver a season ago, Watson is at just 18% from distance. That’s worse than Lonzo Ball was firing it at a year ago. That low percentage is here while also taking a career-high number of attempts. The rhythm does take time when learning to play with all-new guys, but still.

Watson’s 39.1% FG percentage is also the lowest it’s ever been. 6-33 from distance is not going to cut it at all. With one game in between the Knicks rematch on Wednesday, this is his chance to try and rediscover what he’s been missing. A confident shot.

3) Can Cleveland Deliver 48 Minute Performance?

There is only one team that the Cavs played a full 48 minutes of solid hoops against all year. That would be the Milwaukee Bucks in the Halloween game nine days ago. A new-look squad that has struggled in what appears to be a rebuilding season, they ended up with a blowout victory.

Any team that wants to be a playoff group in this crowded Eastern Conference will have to play complete games. To handle business against struggling squads. The Hornets went from one of the league’s best stories in the second half of 2025-26 to one of the groups struggling the most in the first part of 2026-27.

No Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, Dennis Schroder, or Grant Williams. They have Moussa Diabate, the motor and energizer, listed as questionable. Coby White and Grayson Allen are the top two scoring options. Two solid veterans who can rise above, certainly, but this is a group Cleveland has to put their foot down against.

The Cavs are just 1-3 on the road, and showing they can handle their business in a game they will be expected to win could quell the negativity for at least a day.

Tip Off…

The first of three meetings between the Cavs and Hornets will happen at 7:00 PM. Cleveland could watch John Michael and Brad Daugherty on DAZN. Anybody watching from out of town could hear Ohio native and legendary commentator Eric Collins on NBA League Pass.

It would be a good night to #LetEmKnow.