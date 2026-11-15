Unexpected Cavaliers Bench Piece Makes Every Chance Count in Saturday Night Win

Norchad Omier made all five of his shots against Dallas. His contributions between those attempts were just as valuable to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Omier finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in Cleveland’s 127-117 victory over the Mavericks. He led the Cavaliers with three deflections and six points off turnovers, supplying activity and efficient scoring alongside Tyrese Proctor’s triple-double.

His impact also showed up in Cleveland’s results during his minutes. Omier posted a team-best net rating of plus-21.1 and a defensive rating of 105.2, the lowest on the roster.

Those figures reflect lineup performance rather than individual defense alone. Still, they supported what his night suggested: Cleveland benefited from his involvement on both ends.

Omier established that presence shortly after entering late in the first quarter.

He stole the ball from Kyrie Irving, then finished a layup off a Craig Porter Jr. pass while drawing a foul. His free throw completed a three-point play that put Cleveland ahead 26-23.

The sequence connected two of his strongest contributions — disrupting Dallas’ offense and capitalizing before the defense could recover.

Norchad Omier should be the next two-way to be converted when possible.



Could be following a long line of two-ways to carve out decent NBA careers. pic.twitter.com/ucpsbUpKsd — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) November 15, 2026

He later finished a cutting dunk off a Mario Hezonja assist. Near the end of the quarter, he collected an offensive rebound following a Riley Minix miss, extending a possession that ended with a Meleek Thomas 3-pointer to tie the game at 33.

Omier’s rebounding continued to help Cleveland settle into the game. He secured three defensive boards during the opening four minutes of the second quarter and added another after returning later in the period.

He also converted a second three-point play, finishing through a Daniel Gafford foul off another Porter assist. Omier had eight points at halftime as Cleveland built a 71-53 lead.

His offensive role extended beyond finishing near the basket.

Omier recorded 37 touches, giving him opportunities to show his vision and keep possessions moving. He assisted on Minix’s cutting layup late in the third quarter and found Hezonja for a cutting dunk in the fourth.

Both passes rewarded teammates moving toward the rim. For a player working to establish himself in the rotation, those reads offered evidence that he can contribute without needing to take a shot.

He added a perimeter basket of his own, making a 24-foot 3-pointer off a Proctor assist in the third quarter. Omier finished 5/5 from the field, including that lone attempt from beyond the arc, and made both free throws.

His night was not without complications. Omier committed five fouls, picking up his third during the second quarter and his fifth early in the fourth. Staying available while maintaining his physical activity will remain an important part of his development.

He returned with five fouls and continued contributing.

After Dallas cut Cleveland’s advantage to 122-112, Omier finished a cutting dunk off a Proctor pass with 1:25 remaining. The basket restored a 12-point lead and helped the Cavaliers move closer to securing the victory.

Proctor’s 24 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists provided the headline performance. Omier supplied the kind of supporting production that helped turn it into a win.

He finished opportunities, created a few for others and remained active defensively. His three deflections and eight rebounds gave substance to that effort, while his efficiency ensured Cleveland received points from the chances he took.

For the Cavaliers, it was an encouraging demonstration of how Omier, who was recently brought back on a two-way deal, could help their frontcourt: through useful decisions, persistent activity and contributions that fit around the players directing the offense.