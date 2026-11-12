Tyrese Proctor’s Emergence Could Make This Player Expendable for Cavaliers

Tyrese Proctor is building a case for more than additional minutes with the Cleveland Cavaliers. If his shooting, playmaking and defensive production continue, he could change how the team views its need for Sam Merrill.

Proctor is averaging 17.1 minutes, 10th on the roster, while supplying efficient offense and encouraging perimeter defense. His ability to contribute in several areas could give Cleveland an alternative to a rotation role built primarily around shooting.

The immediate question is whether Proctor deserves more playing time. Sustained success could eventually make Merrill’s long-term role a more difficult decision.

Proctor has made 14 of 29 attempts from the 3-point range, shooting 48.3%. That includes 10 of 22 catch-and-shoot attempts, or 45.5%, and four of seven pull-up attempts, or 57.1%.

He is also 9-for-20 on non-corner 3-pointers, showing that his production extends beyond opportunities near the baseline.

The samples remain small, particularly on pull-ups. Still, the combination suggests Proctor can finish possessions created by teammates while occasionally generating a perimeter shot himself.

That flexibility matters alongside Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. Proctor can space the floor when they control the offense, then assume secondary ball-handling responsibilities when a possession requires another creator.

He has done so within a modest offensive role. His 14.2% usage rate places him in the 10th percentile, yet he is shooting 49.1% from the field and producing 135.3 points per 100 shot attempts, ranking in the 95th percentile.

His passing provides another reason to explore a larger assignment.

Proctor’s 1.20 assist-to-usage ratio ranks in the 81st percentile, while his 8.7% turnover percentage ranks in the 95th percentile. Those figures reflect productive involvement without frequent possession-ending mistakes.

His 12.4% assist-to-pass percentage ranks second on the Cavaliers behind Mitchell. He also ranks fourth with 47 potential assists despite playing substantially fewer minutes than the teammates ahead of him, with gaps approaching 200 minutes.

Tyrese Proctor is making progress as a conductor. Especially out of the PnR. pic.twitter.com/EnKqKMuPhv — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) November 12, 2026

That production suggests Cleveland could benefit from giving him more opportunities to organize actions.

Proctor leads the Cavaliers with 1.21 points per possession as a pick-and-roll ball handler, placing in the 93rd percentile. Those possessions account for 1.5 points per game, so the volume remains limited. Combined with his passing indicators, however, the efficiency supports further evaluation.

His defensive profile strengthens the argument.

Proctor ranks in the 90th percentile in ball-screen navigation and the 82nd percentile in off-ball chaser defense. His pickpocket rating ranks in the 84th percentile, while his passing-lane defense ranks in the 85th.

Maintaining those results could make him useful against both ball handlers and shooters working away from the ball.

For Merrill, the competition would involve more than which guard makes a higher percentage of 3-pointers.

Merrill’s movement shooting creates its own value, drawing defenders through screens and opening space for teammates. Proctor’s early efficiency does not establish that he can reproduce that effect.

But he could compensate with a broader combination of passing, ball-handling, and defensive versatility. If that combination proves dependable, some of Merrill’s minutes could become available, especially as the veteran sharpshooter navigates a bothersome elbow injury.

Cleveland should first test whether Proctor can sustain his production against greater defensive attention and over longer stretches. Earning a larger role and making another player expendable are separate steps.

Proctor is making the first increasingly reasonable. If his shooting holds and his secondary creation develops, the Cavaliers may eventually have enough overlap in the backcourt to consider the second.