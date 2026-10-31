Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup vs. Milwaukee Bucks, How To Watch and Information
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Coming off a close loss in Atlanta on Thursday, the Cleveland Cavaliers head to Milwaukee for their first Central Division matchup. They face a rebuilding Bucks team, still trying to find their way after trading Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami this summer.
When looking ahead at the upcoming schedule for Cleveland, this Bucks game should be considered as a must win. After this road game, they face the injured, but still threatening Oklahoma City Thunder in back to back games, first in Cleveland, then at OKC. Then they return back home to face a back-to-back against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, then the reigning champion New York Knicks on Saturday, in an Eastern Conference Finals rematch.
Milwaukee’s New Foundation
In this new era of Milwaukee Bucks basketball, they are picking up the scraps from the remaining pieces of the Giannis era. It feels very similar to where the Cleveland Cavaliers were at in both 2010 and 2018, when LeBron James left twice in free agency.
Luckily for the Bucks, they were able to get back lots of intriguing pieces from Miami in the offseason. Former All-Star guard Tyler Herro has put up his typical offensive numbers for his hometown Bucks. The 27-year-old is averaging 23.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists, on 50% shooting from the field and 47% from three.
Along with Herro, Sixth Man of the Year runner-up Jaime Jaquez Jr. has scored the ball well in Taylor Jenkins’ starting lineup, averaging 17.8 points and 7.2 rebounds. Jaquez Jr. has shot better than 50% in four of the five Bucks games this season.
But besides those two, it’s an interesting mix of young prospects and veterans on this Bucks squad. The oldest players on Milwaukee are starting bigs Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma. Off the bench, the Bucks have Kasparas Jakucionis and Ke’lel Ware, also pieces from Miami.
Their two lottery picks, Brayden Burries and Nate Ament, have gotten spare opportunities in the second unit, but will get increased run as we get further along.
On the floor, it has been a struggle for Milwaukee, with just one victory out of their first five games. They have the fourth worst defense and sixth worst offense. But the Bucks have several guys that can go on hot streaks from downtown, like Herro, Kuzma, A.J. Green, and even more. Cleveland will need to lock in for all 48 minutes, or else, this will be a brutal loss that could cost the Cavs down the road.
What To Expect Tonight
Cleveland is going to have openings throughout the night to blow the game open, and give their guys rest. But as they have shown in Philadelphia and at home against Brooklyn, even when they get big leads, they struggle to put teams away.
Against the Bucks, this will also give an opportunity to guys like Meleek Thomas, Tyrese Proctor and Craig Porter Jr. to show what they can give this Cleveland rotation. Porter, specifically, has really struggled in his short spurts so far in five games. A game like this could allow him to gain some rhythm and confidence moving forward.
This game is going to be all about how the Cavaliers handle a rebuilding Bucks squad, here on Halloween night.
Injury Report
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Meleek Thomas (Foot) - Game-Time Decision
- Jaylon Tyson (Ankle) - Out
- Nae’Qwan Tomlin (Back) - Out
- Khalifa Diop (Knee) - Out
Milwaukee Bucks
- None
Projected Starting Lineup
Cleveland Cavaliers - James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen
Milwaukee Bucks - Ryan Rollins, Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kyle Kuzma, Myles Turner
Official Starting Lineup
Cleveland Cavaliers - TBA
Milwaukee Bucks - TBA
Jerseys
Cleveland Cavaliers - Association (White)
Milwaukee Bucks - Statement (Black)
How to Watch and Listen
Date: Saturday, Oct. 31
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
TV: DAZN
Radio: WTAM 1100
Miles Irvin is a sports media professional, with experience in play-by-play, broadcasting and digital storytelling. He is a senior at Ashland University, studying digital media production and journalism. Miles loves keeping up with all teams throughout the NBA, especially the Cleveland Cavaliers.Follow MilesIrvin27