Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup vs. Milwaukee Bucks, How To Watch and Information

Coming off a close loss in Atlanta on Thursday, the Cleveland Cavaliers head to Milwaukee for their first Central Division matchup. They face a rebuilding Bucks team, still trying to find their way after trading Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami this summer.

When looking ahead at the upcoming schedule for Cleveland, this Bucks game should be considered as a must win. After this road game, they face the injured, but still threatening Oklahoma City Thunder in back to back games, first in Cleveland, then at OKC. Then they return back home to face a back-to-back against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, then the reigning champion New York Knicks on Saturday, in an Eastern Conference Finals rematch.

Milwaukee’s New Foundation

Oct 23, 2026; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro (11) negotiates with referee Ed Malloy during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Brad Repplinger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this new era of Milwaukee Bucks basketball, they are picking up the scraps from the remaining pieces of the Giannis era. It feels very similar to where the Cleveland Cavaliers were at in both 2010 and 2018, when LeBron James left twice in free agency.

Luckily for the Bucks, they were able to get back lots of intriguing pieces from Miami in the offseason. Former All-Star guard Tyler Herro has put up his typical offensive numbers for his hometown Bucks. The 27-year-old is averaging 23.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists, on 50% shooting from the field and 47% from three.

Along with Herro, Sixth Man of the Year runner-up Jaime Jaquez Jr. has scored the ball well in Taylor Jenkins’ starting lineup, averaging 17.8 points and 7.2 rebounds. Jaquez Jr. has shot better than 50% in four of the five Bucks games this season.

Oct 23, 2026; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) celebrates with forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during a stoppage in play in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Brad Repplinger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But besides those two, it’s an interesting mix of young prospects and veterans on this Bucks squad. The oldest players on Milwaukee are starting bigs Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma. Off the bench, the Bucks have Kasparas Jakucionis and Ke’lel Ware, also pieces from Miami.

Their two lottery picks, Brayden Burries and Nate Ament, have gotten spare opportunities in the second unit, but will get increased run as we get further along.

On the floor, it has been a struggle for Milwaukee, with just one victory out of their first five games. They have the fourth worst defense and sixth worst offense. But the Bucks have several guys that can go on hot streaks from downtown, like Herro, Kuzma, A.J. Green, and even more. Cleveland will need to lock in for all 48 minutes, or else, this will be a brutal loss that could cost the Cavs down the road.

What To Expect Tonight

Oct 26, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) reacts in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland is going to have openings throughout the night to blow the game open, and give their guys rest. But as they have shown in Philadelphia and at home against Brooklyn, even when they get big leads, they struggle to put teams away.

Against the Bucks, this will also give an opportunity to guys like Meleek Thomas, Tyrese Proctor and Craig Porter Jr. to show what they can give this Cleveland rotation. Porter, specifically, has really struggled in his short spurts so far in five games. A game like this could allow him to gain some rhythm and confidence moving forward.

This game is going to be all about how the Cavaliers handle a rebuilding Bucks squad, here on Halloween night.

Injury Report

Cleveland Cavaliers

Meleek Thomas (Foot) - Game-Time Decision

Jaylon Tyson (Ankle) - Out

Nae’Qwan Tomlin (Back) - Out

Khalifa Diop (Knee) - Out

Milwaukee Bucks

None

Projected Starting Lineup

Cleveland Cavaliers - James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Milwaukee Bucks - Ryan Rollins, Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kyle Kuzma, Myles Turner

Official Starting Lineup

Cleveland Cavaliers - TBA

Milwaukee Bucks - TBA

Jerseys

Mar 9, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives against Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland Cavaliers - Association (White)

Milwaukee Bucks - Statement (Black)

How to Watch and Listen

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

TV: DAZN

Radio: WTAM 1100