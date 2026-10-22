The Golden State Warriors opened their season extremely short-handed. They got pulverized by the new-look Lakers, ultimately losing by 22, but trailing by far more than that at the game’s peak.

The most interesting part of the game, though, was their rookie Yaxel Lendeborg.

A lot of how he carried himself, his body language, and his responses to calls, etc., serve as a lesson to all the rookies in the league.

With the Cavs set to battle the Sixers in their debut, there were some real takeaways for Meleek Thomas to follow ahead of his own debut.

Don’t Take The Bait

Basketball has always been a physical game; that level ratchets up once you get to the NBA. It may just seem like teams are moving up and down the floor with ease, but that’s not the case.

There is contact on every possession, and a certain level of preparedness is required.

Luka Dončić has always played a contact-heavy style, and he was being guarded by Yaxel Lendeborg. He had him extremely frustrated. He had him complaining all game. The rookie even got a technical foul during his first game in the association.

After it was over, the new Warrior even said he “lost all respect for Dončić" after “all the complaining” he was doing to the officials all game.

Yaxel Lendeborg on Luka Doncic:



"I had a lot of respect for him ... but being in there first hand, watching all the whining and complaining, I lost all respect for him."



(🎥 via @anthonyVslater) pic.twitter.com/RZaz0yvGRa — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) October 22, 2026

Considering the team he plays for here, in Golden State, where they do have one of the more demonstrative guys in the NBA, Draymond Green, it’s not shocking. He’s never been shy about speaking his mind, and his technical foul numbers very much show it.

But for a rookie, playing in the first game of his career, the focus cannot be on those things. It has got to be on winning and keeping a central focus.

It’s a great lesson for Meleek Thomas, who may not get the most favorable whistle in his NBA debut. He’ll be battling the likes of Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Anfernee Simons. Four veterans and a rising star.

They’ve all been here. This is the Arkansas product’s first rodeo. It’s about pushing through and moving on to the next possession.

Body Language Is Everything

Every time on the other end of the floor last night, Yaxel Lendeborg was either laughing or complaining. Look, this is a physical league. It’s a major adjustment from the NCAA. He’ll have a fantastic first season and can maybe laugh at this later.

But, the reputation you create for yourself early on is everything.

Meleek Thomas’ body language is very important to his success. How he carries himself. How his teammates will see him on the floor. There is no need to make a spectacle of anything, and the main focus has got to be on just playing the game.

He played well in the preseason. He'll have to be prepared for a much quicker game now, though.

The stakes are high enough with this being LeBron James’ Philly home debut. The new super lineup is being introduced by the recently unretired Matt Cord. It will be loud.

Thomas is going to be a major key for the short-handed Cavs. He needs to be ready for all of it.

Don’t make Yaxel’s mistakes.