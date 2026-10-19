Could Meleek Thomas Earn Meaningful Minutes as a Rookie?

The Cleveland Cavaliers addressed several issues on the roster this offseason, especially at the wing position.

After watching how the team fared against longer, more athletic opponents during the 2025-26 postseason, the front office made it a priority to add size, athletic burst, and depth at the small forward and power forward positions.

And with Peyton Watson and Mario Hezonja poised to add to the rotation in numerous ways, Cleveland’s group of wings suddenly looks deep. The same cannot be said about the point guard position. More specifically, the backup point guard position, where several candidates are vying for the opportunity to lead the second unit.

Craig Porter Jr., Tyrese Proctor, and Meleek Thomas are all a bit different and could add to the rotation in varying ways.

Preseason gave fans a glimpse of what each respective candidate brings to the proverbial table, but it didn’t necessarily provide insight into what the team’s plans are for the role as Head Coach Kenny Atkinson experimented with various rotational looks and lineups.

But based on what we’ve seen thus far, the need for shot creation within the 2nd unit is still likely to be an issue heading into the season. That, my friends, is where Thomas could establish himself as a valuable contributor if given the opportunities to do so.

The explosive rookie guard is far from a finished product, but he is by far the team’s best shot creator off the bench as of right now.

And while he may not have fared as efficiently as he did during the team’s summer league festivities, it’s clear that he’s a naturally gifted shot creator, an area that the other two incumbents don’t readily possess. That alone might be enough to earn him meaningful minutes during his rookie campaign.

Meleek Thomas tonight:



16 Points

3 Rebounds

1 Steal

6/9 FG

2/3 3PT

2/2 FT pic.twitter.com/TPIb4YeMov — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) October 14, 2026

It’s a limited sample size, but during his 3-game preseason performance, Thomas contributed 10.3 Points per game while only being assisted on 46.2% of his field goals. The only Cavaliers to create more of their own offense during that span were Donovan Mitchell (85.7%) and James Harden (80.0%).

Just for comparison’s sake, Proctor (20.0%) and Porter Jr. (0.0%) were severely lacking in this regard. Again, it was only a 3-game sample size but it’s something worth noting given the team’s need for shot creation off the bench.

As of right now, I believe it is a fair assumption that Porter Jr. is the superior facilitator. I also believe it is fair to suggest that Proctor is a solid off-ball shot and likely the better defender. That said, Thomas’ natural abilities as a creator might be enough to offset the gaps in his game if he is able to provide enough in the aforementioned areas.

If he can orchestrate without stagnating the offense, operate off the ball when sharing the floor with other high-usage guards, and contribute positively as a defender, Thomas stands a decent chance at earning real rotation minutes in year one.

The most likely scenario, as of right now, is that Cleveland elects to roll with Porter Jr out of the gate. Porter's play is what will dictate how quickly Thomas enters the fray. If he fails to provide as a shot-maker, he'll likely cede minutes early, even with his gifts as a facilitator. It will be an interesting battle to watch play out.