What is Happening with Kenny Atkinson and the Cavs Lineups

With all the new additions the Cavs have added this season, plus the loss of some key guys, it has felt like Kenny Atkinson has struggled to figure out who should play with whom.

We all knew what the starting lineup should be after adding Peyton Watson. All Atkinson had to do was add him to the core four, and hopefully it would be a huge improvement at that wing position.

Watson had his struggles early in the season and is now dealing with injuries, which makes it an even tougher choice for Atkinson on who should play. So far, it has felt like he has not made the right choice.

Oct 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Peyton Watson (8) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has chosen to play a lot smaller, with guys like Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor getting the starting nods in their last two games against the Oklahoma City Thunder. That leaves out one big name who has quietly been the best addition of the offseason.

That being Mario Hezonja.

Hezonja has felt like the perfect replacement for Dean Wade, who left in free agency this past offseason. The last game against the Thunder was one of the more questionable decisions that Atkinson has made, and that was benching Hezonja completely down the stretch after a good performance throughout the contest.

Nov 4, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Mario Hezonja (33) walks across the court after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atkinson admitted post-game that it was not his strongest choice to take Hezonja out of the rotation during their attempted comeback. Yes, the scoring from Hezonja has not been the best, but that is not what is expected of him from this team.

Every game so far this season has felt like Atkinson is confused and does not know some of his players' strengths and weaknesses. While injuries have not helped with these decisions either, Atkinson has still made some questionable choices with the players at his disposal.

His biggest problem feels like deciding when to play both bigs or just one. You need to separate them throughout the game, but closing with them feels like it should be a no-brainer.

Both Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen have been huge in the rebounding department, which is an area the Cavs have struggled. When they are both on the floor, the Cavs have the most success, but Atkinson continues to play them in different rotations throughout all their games.

Oct 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) rebounds in the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting healthy is now the Cavs biggest thing that could help with the lineup issues. They are missing Watson and Jaylon Tyson, who are two very key wings for the team. Even when they do return, it is still on Atkinson to make the right choices about who to play together and who not to.

For all three years Atkinson has been head coach, the lineups he has run have been questioned constantly. If he can figure out a way to build a solid rotation with different lineups, it may be a key reason for him being able to keep his job and not be on the hot seat anymore.