What To Know About the Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League Opener

This afternoon the Cleveland Cavaliers will be taking on the Indiana Pacers in their first game of the Las Vegas Summer League. Cleveland is sending a roster full of new faces looking to earn a roster spot on the team.

Familiar Faces

There are a few returning players for the Summer League as well with Nae’Qwon Tomlin, Tristan Enaruma, and Riley Minix who all featured for the Cavaliers last season as two-way players on this roster.

NBA Draft Additions

Meleek Thomas will be the player most fans will be looking to get their first glimpse of. Cleveland traded back in the NBA Draft into the second round to take the guard out of Arkansas.

After the draft, Cleveland signed Ernest Udeh Jr, to a two-way contract. Udeh is a 6 '11 big who went to University of Miami and TCU. A defensive anchor for the Hurricanes in his final year of college.

Other Notable Additions

Exhibit 10 contracts are non guaranteed contracts for players looking to make it onto an NBA roster before the regular season. 6 '3 guard Xaivian Lee from Florida and 6' 8 forward from Texas A&M were both picked up by Cleveland after the draft for an opportunity to make the G-League Cleveland Charge roster for the beginning of the season.

Noticeably missing from the roster is Tyrese Proctor. He is playing for Australia this summer over the Summer League, which could benefit him and his overall progression for the Cavaliers playing against pros.

Coaching

Coaching the team in the Summer League is Andrew Olson. If you are wondering what his role is within the Cavaliers organization, he is an assistant coach for the Cavs and the primary shooting coach for the team as well.

Hired by the team in 2018, he notably works with Kenny Atkinson during the season, he sits directly behind him on the bench and is the man who keeps track of the replay reviews and challenges that the Cavs have been so successful with.

One of the biggest stories that will be going for the Cavs during this summer league however is if LeBron James is going to make his return to the team for the second time after his time with the Lakers came to an end.

All of these young guys will be paying close attention to the news with an opportunity of playing with LeBron on the line, with big name sports journalists believing he will be coming back to Cleveland.

You can watch the Cavs first Summer League against the Indiana Pacers this afternoon on ESPN2 at 4:30 pm.