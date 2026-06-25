What To Know About the Cleveland Cavaliers Newest Draft Pick Meleek Thomas

Last night, the Cleveland Cavaliers were sitting at No. 29 with multiple options available. However, once that pick came around it was traded to the Sacramento Kings. Although he was announced as a Cavaliers pick, Alex Karaban is heading to Sacramento.

Cleveland got a future second round pick along with No. 34 in this draft. There were a few different options that Cleveland had once their new pick would come around.

Henri Veesar, Isaiah Evans, Trevon Brazile and Meleek Thomas were all viable choices, but one stood out more to Cleveland than the rest.

Meleek Thomas was the selection. The Freshman guard had a season to remember. He averaged 15.6 PPG and shot nearly 43% from 3. He also ended the season All-Freshman in the SEC with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

About Thomas’ Game

Thomas is a shooter and a shot creator. He's a player who can create his own shots off the bench for Cleveland is valuable with the scoring issues they had this season off the bench.

Defense is another part of Thomas’ game that seems to have gone under the radar. Despite being 6’3 he has a 6-foot-7 wingspan and averaged nearly two steals a game at Arkansas.

“In due time, everybody gone wake up and realize.” was what Thomas said to ESPN after being drafted.

Newest Cavalier Meleek Thomas:



"The work is going to show for itself. In due time, everybody gone wake up and realize." pic.twitter.com/veoIkwGtZt — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) June 25, 2026

John Calipari Opinion

Head coach of Arkansas John Calipari has said he feels like teams were undervaluing Thomas. He thought he was a certified first round pick. A gym rat who is always working to prove people wrong.

“Unbelievable shot maker” were some of the word Calipari had for Thomas. His confidence is unmatched and an energy and attitude he brought in for the Razorbacks. Attitude that Cleveland has lacked all season.

Calipari reiterated his confidence and his ability to be a solid player in the NBA. Thomas was one of three players from the Razorbacks to be picked in this draft. His backcourt teammate Darius Acuff Jr was selected seventh by the Kings and Trevon Brazile was picked right after Thomas by the Denver Nuggets.

NBA Comparison

Calipari compared him to Richard “Rip” Hamilton. Chris Paul, who seen a lot of Thomas in his basketball camps, said he could run through a brick wall.

Cleveland is a guard heavy team right now, so his playtime will likely be limited in his rookie season. He could see himself playing more time in the G-League with the Cleveland Charge quite often.