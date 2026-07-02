Why Cleveland Is the Key to LeBron’s Pursuit of Happiness

Recent reports stemming from the bombshell report that LeBron will not be returning to the Los Angeles Lakers claim that LeBron will be emphasizing his happiness when deciding on a new team this offseason. Cavs fans might remember another time LeBron was trying to bring the joy back to his basketball game.

“LeBron’s No. 1 priority for this season is happiness. … It’s not gonna be necessarily who's got the most money to offer.”



—@WindhorstESPN on LeBron's future team 👀 pic.twitter.com/IdiSvbIZjb — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 30, 2026

First, let’s rewind to 2010.

LeBron has left the Cleveland Cavaliers to shed his iconic happy-go-lucky childlike persona to adopt the guise of the “villain”. After only four short years as the villain LeBron wasn't having fun playing basketball anymore, and was ready for another big change, so where did he go? Home.

LeBron didn’t just “come home” either. He wrote an entire article, here on Sports Illustrated, as a love letter to Cleveland. He detailed his odyssey home, and it moved the heart of every Cavs fan from the 216 to the 330.

LeBron wrote in great detail how Northeast Ohio is his home forever, and noted how he always intended to retire a Cavalier. LeBron also shared his passion for the community of Northeast Ohio, and the happiness he feels from improving his community.

“I always believed that I’d return to Cleveland and finish my career there. I just didn’t know when.” LeBron James

LeBron emphasized that a driving factor that brought him back from Miami was that he felt his presence would have more of an impact in communities throughout Northeast Ohio compared to Miami. The same can certainly be said when contrasting Los Angeles or San Francisco with Northeast Ohio.

The Cavaliers also offer LeBron a tremendous opportunity to continue to compete at the highest level. By making the conference finals, the Cavaliers were one of the final four teams remaining in this past playoffs.

Considering LeBron single-handedly willed the injured Lakers out of the first round, his addition to a Cavs team that was eliminated by the NBA champions would almost certainly give the Cavs what they need to get over the hump. With the recent departures of Dean Wade and Keon Ellis, the Cavs have no salary conflicts with pursuing James on the mid-level exception.

Pairing LeBron alongside All-NBA guard Donovan Mitchell could help Donovan take that next step in NBA superstardom that he has been struggling to attain. LeBron’s presence is also likely to do wonders for former DPOY Evan Mobley.

Given the Cavaliers have been struggling to take that next step, and LeBron has previously expressed how he enjoys mentoring young talent to elevate them to their highest levels, this fit makes too much sense.

With the Lakers and LeBron finally parting ways, the Cavaliers finally dropping below both aprons, and LeBron wanting to find happiness playing basketball again, the stars feel like they have aligned for a third stint for James in Cleveland.