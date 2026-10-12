Why Cavs Preseason Should Have Fans Excited for the Cleveland Charge Roster

The Cleveland Charge have been a competitive team in the G-League for years. Of course it peaked when some of their top guys, part of the Cavs 2023 Summer League team, went out and won the championship. A big day for the players like Sam Merrill, Isaiah Mobley, Emoni Bates, and co.

There are a number of individuals competing in preseason (and training camp) with the Cavs that will probably be starring there in the season ahead.

Here’s why what’s being seen now should have fans excited for the Charge.

Ernest Udeh Jr. Showed Off Some Serious Bounce

He may be considered a bit of a project as he catches up to speed on the NBA game, but Ernest Udeh Jr. has shown some nice things in preseason for the Cavs. Most notable was an alley-oop he hammered with pure authority in the opener against the Celtics. There was another one against the Magic. His rim protection has never been something to question.

Ernest Udeh Jr. with the alley-oop dunk off a lob by the rookie Meleek Thomas pic.twitter.com/QwfnbRzxkA — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) October 12, 2026

Undrafted out of Miami (FL), Udeh joined the Cavs for the Summer League, where he was a true shot-blocking threat. He’ll be on a two-way deal to open the year, meaning he will be active for a limited number of contests. But he’s going to be a solid option for the Charge and may well be the starting center for them. The squad went 23-13 last year.

Look for Udeh to be under the rim hammering highlight reel jams all year long. Rashaun Agee may join him under the rim.

Impressive Young Guards On The Way

Though both were released last night to make room for two new players, Kadary Richmond and Curtis Jones could both join the Charge to open the season. Each of them thrived in their previous homes a year ago.

Jones logged 10 games for the Nuggets, spending most of his campaign with the Grand Rapids Gold. He is very much not gun-shy, letting the threes go whenever there is an opportunity. He didn’t suit up for a preseason game, but is somebody that can impress with that scoring.

And then there’s Kadary Richmond, who also logged games for the Wizards. He was sensational for the Capital City Go-Go and also provides so much to the game, too. He can be the star scorer on the squad.

Noam Yaacov and Jaxson Robinson were the additions that led to the others being waived. Those are two players with potential.

Yaacov is a prolific scorer and facilitator and still just 21 years of age. His time with the Charge could be a stepping stone to the next level. And for Robinson, he was a double-digit scorer for Cleveland’s G-League team in 2025-26, so coming back on an E-10 contract will enable him to play another season there.

Get Ready for Cleveland Charge Basketball

The Charge will battle the Motor City Cruise on Nov. 10 at 7:00 PM ET to open the season. Get ready, folks. They’ll be fun to see this year, and perhaps there'll be a 10-day signing or two with the Cavs from there.