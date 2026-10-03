3 G-League Cavaliers You Can't Sleep on In the 2026-27 Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a few days of training camp left in Spain right now. It’s been clearly successful as the team camaraderie and chemistry has stayed high. From the travel time to being able to explore a new place as a collective unit.

And while all the big-league players should be ready to go compete for a title, the Cleveland Charge have their season just a month away. The draft is in three weeks.

There are three players you should be keeping an eye on there.

Sean McNeil

A sharpshooter in college and in the G-League previously, Sean McNeil signed an Exhibit-10 contract in mid-September before being quickly waived. He won’t get to go through training camp with the team, but is going to now be eligible to play for the Cleveland Charge.

Had no idea that former Sinclair, Ohio State, and West Virginia player, Sean McNeil, is playing in the G League. pic.twitter.com/HhtGj82SUt — Mr. RedDey (@UDCincyFan) March 4, 2026

McNeil has proven his value as a shooter and should be able to log some real playing time in the G. Having players like this can amount to more wins and also give the big league club somebody to consider for both two-way and 10-day contracts in the longer term. Nothing is set on day one, and plenty of times, players get cut from deals so that G-League risers can have an opportunity as they’re ascending.

McNeil and a few others will be contending for these types of spots later, but look for him to continue to be a solid scorer with the Charge. Can’t take him lightly.

Curtis Jones

A big-bucket getter and former Denver Nuggets guard, Curtis Jones is not shy about letting it fly. It’ll be his first year in Cleveland, and may well be the star of the Charge. He averaged a double-digit number of triples per game a season ago in the G-League and is not shy at all.

The coolest part with Jones here is that his former teammate is with him at training camp. Peyton Watson arrived in Cleveland as a star in the making, and he’s already spent time with the sharpshooter. Some free built-in chemistry, if you will.

He will make watching Charge games must-see TV and plans that you have to cancel so that you can see the games. Mark those words.

Rashaun Agee

After a very long college basketball career which spanned seven seasons, Rashaun Agee is finally ready to go to the next level. He played in Vegas with the Cavs and is with Curtis Jones on the training camp roster.

Agee is somebody that can dunk with authority. He’s a wing that can score from 20 feet and in while also serving as a solid rebounder. He’s the type of player that will enter the G-League and average close to a double-double.

Watch for the big man, who most recently suited up for Texas A & M, to be ready.