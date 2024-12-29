Cavaliers' Scoring Depth A Key To Best Start In Franchise History
On Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers had a historically dominant offensive showing in their 149-135 victory over the Denver Nuggets.
The win also advanced the Cavaliers to 27-4 on the season, their best start through 31 games in franchise history.
And Friday night's performance was the strongest example so far of how the Wine and Gold's high-powered offense under first-year head coach Kenny Atkinson has them atop the NBA standings.
Four Cleveland players finished with at least 20 points against Denver. Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 33, Evan Mobley recorded 26, Darius Garland tallied 25, and Jarrett Allen ended up with 22. As a team, the Wine and Gold drained a season-high 23 three-pointers on 47.9% shooting from deep, while dishing out a season-high 40 assists.
According to Stathead, Friday night was the Cavaliers' fifth game this season in which four players scored at least 20 points. Cleveland's five such games are the most in the NBA, and each one has had a different combination of scorers.
In a win over the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 15, the Wine and Gold's quartet was made up of: Mitchell (37 points), Garland (29 points), Allen (24 points), and Caris LeVert (22 points). Then, in a victory over the Charlotte Hornets two days later, the group was: Garland (25 points), Ty Jerome (24 points), Mobley (23 points), and Allen (21 points).
After that, in a win over Denver on Dec. 5, Cleveland's 20-point scorers were: Mitchell (28 points), Garland (24 points), LeVert (21 points), and Mobley (20 points). Finally, in a victory over the Utah Jazz this past Monday, the Wine and Gold had: Garland (23 points), Mitchell (22 points), Mobley (22 points), and Sam Merrill (20 points) all reach the 20-point mark.
For perspective, per Stathead, the Cavaliers did not have any such games last season. They also had a combined five of them since the 2016-17 campaign entering Friday night's contest.
So far this season, six Cleveland players are averaging double-digit points per game, and 10 of them are averaging at least six points per contest. Additionally, according to Stathead, eight Cavaliers have recorded a 20-point game this season, and 12 of them have tallied at least one 15-point contest.
Depth has been the focal point of the Wine and Gold's historic start to the campaign. And while plenty of season remains, Cleveland's deep rotation could have them poised for a strong postseason run in 2025.