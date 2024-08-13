Cleveland Cavaliers Should Re-Sign This Veteran Forward
The Cleveland Cavaliers don’t appear to be in the position to make any blockbuster moves this offseason as they’ve committed to their core four, with Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen all getting contract extensions this offseason.
However, they’re still going to need a solid supporting cast to help them get back to the playoffs and go on a deep run in the postseason. With that in mind, the front office should consider bringing back veteran forward Marcus Morris Sr. for next season.
The Cavaliers initially signed Morris on a 10-day contract after the San Antonio Spurs bought him out at the end of March. He was then signed for the remainder of the season after his original deal expired.
Morris provided a key spark for the Cavs off the bench, especially in this playoffs. He averaged 6.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.3 assists while shooting 39 percent from behind the arc and 45 percent from the floor in the nine postseason games he appeared in.
Morris’ most memorable moment from last season was his 25-point outburst in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics, which proved he can still be a reliable scorer at times.
The Cavs still desperately need to add more wing depth to this roster, and Morris, who will enter his 13th season this fall, could provide that in a limited role.
He may not be in Kenny Atkinson’s every-game rotation, but Morris’ value as a veteran voice in the locker room cannot be overlooked. When he is on the floor, Morris can provide much-needed floor spacing playing either forward position.
While Morris may not be the player he was in his prime, he could still have a role on the Cavaliers moving forward.