Does A Cavaliers, Caris LeVert Trade Actually Make Sense?
The Cleveland Cavaliers are arguably the most intriguing team to watch as the trade deadline approaches.
For the first half of the season, the Wine and Gold have been one of the best teams in the NBA, but there are still some clear holes on this roster. Their unique team chemistry is something the front must consider in any deal that would break up the current group.
If the Cavaliers do make a trade, one name has repeatedly come up as a possible candidate who could be moved: Caris LeVert.
But would a Caris LeVert trade actually make sense for the Cavaliers?
Why Trade Caris LeVert?
Let's start with the on-the-floor production. LeVert is currently putting together one of the most efficient seasons of his career.
The combo guard is averaging 10.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 47.2 percent from the floor and 42.0 percent from behind the arc.
LeVert is also putting together one of his better defensive seasons, as he currently has a defensive rating of 113. He is a legit contender to be a Sixth Man of the Year finalist or even win it.
So, if Cleveland currently has one of the better role players in the league, why would they want to trade him?
Well, LeVert is currently on an expiring contract and could be looking for a big payday this offseason. The Cavaliers are already in a payroll bind, with future extensions to Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley kicking in.
It would be unlikely that the Wine and Gold would be able to re-sign LeVert this summer.
Trading LeVert now would allow the Cavaliers to get some return for the veteran wing before he ultimately moves on to a new team.
Cleveland could also look to avoid the luxury tax and reduce future penalties. One way they could do that is to trade LeVert, who is owed $16.6 million this season.
The Verdict
With all that said, should the Cavaliers trade LeVert? It's not a simple yes or no answer.
If the Cavaliers can find a trade package for a player who is a clear upgrade over LeVert (say, Cameron Johnson), then trading LeVert in that potential deal would absolutely make sense.
However, a deal before the deadline would not make sense if the front office is only looking to trade LeVert solely to reduce payroll.
The Cavaliers are one of the few teams truly capable of winning the Finals this season, and LeVert has been a key part of that.
Trading him only for financial reasons would not be the best way to maximize their opportunity this season.