Opinion: Three Logical Trade Partners For Cavaliers This Offseason
The offseason is nearly upon us as the NBA Finals get underway on June 6. Once the draft approaches and teams are eligible to talk with one anohe, it could get pretty chaotic fast for transaction reports around the league.
Whether or not the Cleveland Cavaliers will be a buyer, seller, or stay put this offseason remains to be seen.
But if the Cavs do make a move, these are three teams that would be logical trade partners for the Wine and Gold if they do decide to mix things up this offseason.
New Orleans Pelicans
The Cavs and New Orleans Pelicans could each benefit from a trade this offseason, and swinging a deal between each other could be a win-win for each side. This is even a scenario that has already been reported to be a possibility over the next few months.
Cleveland is still looking for a true starting small forward that would pair well with its backcourt and frontcourt. Brandon Ingram would be a great fit with the Cavs, and reports have identified the Pelicans as a team interested in Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen.
San Antonio Spurs
If the Cavs do end up seeking out a trade, specifically involving Garland, then a deal with the San Antonio Spurs would make a ton of sense.
The Spurs are looking for a true point guard to pair with reigning Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama, and DG would be a great fit next to him. For the Cavs, they could get depth players such as Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, or Jeremy Sochan along with draft picks in return.
Los Angeles Clippers
Just like the Cavaliers, the Los Angeles Clippers also have some decisions to make regarding the future of their franchise. This uncertainty could create an opportunity for both teams to explore a trade with one another with plenty of upside.
If the Cavaliers are looking to add another star to the mix, the Clippers have that in Paul George who could be a trade target for numerous teams this offseason. If the Cavs would rather focus on strengthening their bench and depth, they could inquire about players such as Ivica Zubac, Terrance Mann, or Norman Powell.