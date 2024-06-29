Predicting Cavaliers 2024-25 Rotation, Post NBA Draft Edition
The NBA Draft has come and gone and with that a little more clarity on what the Cleveland Cavaliers rotation may look like under Kenny Atkinson for the 2024-25 season.
Let’s take a look at Cleveland’s current roster and predict what their rotation will look like on Opening Night.
Cavaliers’ Starting Five:
Darius Garland
Donovan Mitchell
Max Strus
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen
While there have been plenty of rumors regarding multiple pieces of Cleveland’s starting lineup from last season, it appears that they’ll all be back next season and the core four will run it back.
Cavaliers’ Reserves:
Craig Porter Jr.
Dean Wade
Isaac Okoro
Jaylon Tyson
Sam Merrill
The Cavs exit the draft with a solid core of players coming off the bench with a combination of scorers, defensive-minded players, and playmakers. The two biggest question marks are Isaac Okoro, who is a restricted free agent this offseason, and recent draft selection Jaylon Tyson.
It appears the Cavs intend to bring Okoro back after a strong breakout season where he shot a career-high 39 percent from behind the arc. But will Cleveland have a limit if an opposing team offers him a large contract?
Tyson is a good unknown for this team. He’s a rookie so that obviously comes with its own set of growing pains, but Tyson has a ton of potential to be a go-to scoring option off the bench.
Who’s Missing?
The biggest name missing from this list is Caris LeVert who’s been an integral part of the Cavaliers over the last few seasons. However, it’s hard to see what LeVert’s role will be with Cleveland drafting Tyson in the draft and assuming they bring back Okoro. With that being said, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Cavs looked for a trade partner for LeVert.
Goerges Niang is also absent from this list who certainly had his highs and lows at times last season. This prediction already has the Cavs rolling with e 10-man rotation which is rare for an NBA team. Niang may find himself without regular minutes strictly due to how many players the Cavs already have on their roster who fit a potential fast-paced Atkinson offense
What's Still Needed?
Cleveland has a solid bench as of now, but there is still one area of need and that's a big man off the bench. The closest thing the Cavs have to that currently is Dean Wade, but he's more of a stretch forward.
Cleveland already has a crowded rotation so finding minutes for another center may be challenging, but having someone who can give Allen and Mobley a rest is crucial.
A lot can still change with free agency yet to begin. However, it appears the Cavs have the roster to be another top-four team in the Eastern Conference yet again next season.