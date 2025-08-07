Predicting The Cavaliers 2025 Opening Night Starting 5
It’s been a long summer since the Cleveland Cavaliers were stunned in the second round of the playoffs in their series loss to the Indiana Pacers.
However, before we know it, the Wine and Gold will be suiting back up for another season, but there’s a lot to sort through before that happens, such as who is going to be Cleveland’s starters at the beginning of the year.
Let’s take a look at Cleveland’s options to predict what the Cavaliers’ starting lineup will be at the start of next season.
PG: Donovan Mitchell, SG: Sam Merrill
It doesn’t look like Darius Garland is going to be ready to start the season after undergoing offseason toe surgery, meaning the Cavaliers must figure out who is going to be the point guard in their starting lineup on opening night.
Lonzo Ball is absolutely an option, but it would also make sense to keep him as a reserve, running and providing playmaking for the second unit.
Cleveland’s next best option is to have Donovan Mitchell be the primary ball handler in the starting lineup, and start newly re-signed Sam Merrill at the shooting guard next to him in the backcourt.
Mitchell does have some experience playing point guard, and Merrill's three-point shooting will create some much-needed floor spacing for the first group.
Plus, this duo had positive returns when the two shared the floor last season.
Mitchell and Merrill played 722 minutes together last year and had a net rating of 9.5 when sharing the floor. (That net rating was actually the exact same as Mitchell and Garland’s time together, albeit in a lot more minutes played together.)
The Mitchell-Merrill duo clearly works, so letting them start in the backcourt together might be Kenny Atkinson’s best option.
SF: Max Strus
With the Cavaliers’ first regular season game still months away, Max Strus is the safe choice to be the starting small forward for Cleveland. He has the most experience playing with Cleveland’s core, and, similar to Merrill, can help with the much-needed floor spacing.
However, it will be interesting to see if Strus stays in this role the entire season. An argument can be made that it would make more sense for De’Andre Hunter to start at the wing instead of Strus.
The two forwards are similar offensive players, but Hunter is a much more versatile defender, which could be important when the Cavaliers play teams with elite forwards.
But, for now, Strus is likely to start the first game of the season at the three.
PF: Evan Mobley, C: Jarrett Allen
Unlike the previous three positions, predicting Cleveland’s starting frontcourt is extremely easy.
Barring any unforeseen injuries or complications, Evan Mobley will be starting at power forward, and Jarrett Allen will be Cleveland’s starting center at the beginning of next season.
There were questions about whether the two big men could co-exist, but they’ve silenced all of those doubts.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage:
MORE: 3 Cleveland Cavaliers Ready for A Breakout Season
MORE: Former Cavaliers Star Linked to Lakers, Clippers
MORE: Former Cavaliers Forward Traded to Utah Jazz
MORE: ESPN Ranks Cavaliers Among NBA's True Title Threats
MORE: Cavaliers Reportedly Considering Intriguing Decision With Lonzo Ball