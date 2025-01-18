The Cavaliers Need This Sharpshooter To Return To Form
So far this season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been the NBA's premier three-point shooting team, leading the league in three-point percentage (39.7%) and ranking third in three-pointers made per game (16.1).
However, one of Cleveland's most efficient perimeter shooters has been struggling from beyond the arc since the calendar turned to 2025.
Since returning from a shoulder injury on Jan. 8, Cavaliers swingman Isaac Okoro has shot just 1-for-17 (5.9%) from three-point range.
This stretch includes a 1-for-8 (12.5%) outing in the Wine and Gold's 134-114 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Thursday. But he was not the only Cleveland player to have a tough time from deep in this game, as the team's 31.0% three-point percentage was its fourth-lowest in a game this season.
For perspective, Okoro shot a remarkable 30-for-61 (49.2%) from beyond the arc through Dec. 16, when he suffered an AC joint sprain in his right (shooting) shoulder against the Brooklyn Nets. The 23-year-old ranked second in the NBA in three-point percentage during this span.
The Cavaliers have fared well this season when Okoro has thrived from behind the three-point line. The team is 9-1 when he makes at least two triples in a game, and 13-1 when he shoots at least 40% from long range in a contest.
Cleveland will have a tough opponent guarding the perimeter in its next game on Saturday night, as the Minnesota Timberwolves rank fifth in the NBA in opponent three-point percentage (35.0%). But a strong performance against one of the league's premier three-point defenses could potentially help Okoro begin a return to his earlier season form.