Cavs Insider

The Cavaliers Need This Sharpshooter To Return To Form

Cleveland's Isaac Okoro has struggled from three-point range since returning from injury earlier this month.

Logan Potosky

Jan 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) shoots and makes a three point basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) defends during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Jan 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) shoots and makes a three point basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) defends during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

So far this season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been the NBA's premier three-point shooting team, leading the league in three-point percentage (39.7%) and ranking third in three-pointers made per game (16.1).

However, one of Cleveland's most efficient perimeter shooters has been struggling from beyond the arc since the calendar turned to 2025.

Since returning from a shoulder injury on Jan. 8, Cavaliers swingman Isaac Okoro has shot just 1-for-17 (5.9%) from three-point range.

This stretch includes a 1-for-8 (12.5%) outing in the Wine and Gold's 134-114 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Thursday. But he was not the only Cleveland player to have a tough time from deep in this game, as the team's 31.0% three-point percentage was its fourth-lowest in a game this season.

A basketball player wearing a black uniform shooting the ball over another basketball player wearing an orange uniform.
Jan 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) shoots and makes a three point basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) defends during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

For perspective, Okoro shot a remarkable 30-for-61 (49.2%) from beyond the arc through Dec. 16, when he suffered an AC joint sprain in his right (shooting) shoulder against the Brooklyn Nets. The 23-year-old ranked second in the NBA in three-point percentage during this span.

The Cavaliers have fared well this season when Okoro has thrived from behind the three-point line. The team is 9-1 when he makes at least two triples in a game, and 13-1 when he shoots at least 40% from long range in a contest.

Cleveland will have a tough opponent guarding the perimeter in its next game on Saturday night, as the Minnesota Timberwolves rank fifth in the NBA in opponent three-point percentage (35.0%). But a strong performance against one of the league's premier three-point defenses could potentially help Okoro begin a return to his earlier season form.

Published
Logan Potosky
LOGAN POTOSKY

Logan Potosky is an aspiring play-by-play sports broadcaster who, to date, has called approximately 350+ hours of professional, college, and high school sporting events. He is currently the Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He graduated from John Carroll University in May of 2023 with a degree in Communication, with a concentration in Digital Media, and a minor in Entrepreneurship.

Home/Opinion