Cavaliers Swingman Sidelined For At Least Two Weeks Due To Injury
Although the Cleveland Cavaliers have the NBA's best record at 23-4, the team has yet to field a fully healthy roster so far this season.
And this will unfortunately continue to be the case for at least the next two weeks.
On Thursday, the team announced that swingman Isaac Okoro has been diagnosed with a right shoulder AC joint sprain, and will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.
Okoro suffered the injury when he took a hard screen during the third quarter of Cleveland's win over the Brooklyn Nets this past Monday night.
Okoro has been one of the main reasons why the Cavaliers lead the NBA with a 39.9% three-point percentage as a team. So far this season, the 23-year-old is shooting a career-best 49.2% from beyond the arc, which ranks second in the NBA.
He is also shooting a career-best 49.5% from the field and averaging a career-high 1.3 triples per game, despite playing a career-low 21.0 minutes per contest.
While Okoro will be sidelined for at least the next couple of weeks, the Cavaliers appear likely to get a key wing reinforcement soon.
During his media availability yesterday, Cleveland Head Coach Kenny Atkinson said that "we're awfully close" to Max Strus returning to the floor for the Wine and Gold. Strus has yet to play this season, as he is still recovering from an ankle sprain he suffered during the preseason.
In the meantime, the Cavaliers have Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, Dean Wade, rookie Jaylon Tyson, JT Thor, rookie Luke Travers, and Emoni Bates as wing options during Okoro's absence.