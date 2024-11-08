The Most Impressive Part Of Cavaliers' Perfect Start
The Cleveland Cavaliers and their perfect 9-0 start, which sets a record for the best start in franchise history, are quickly becoming the talk of the NBA media.
Sure, Wine and Gold had a relatively weak schedule at the start of the season. But their wins against the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers and then back-to-back victories over the ever-dangerous Milwaukee Bucks certainly made a statement that they're a legitimate Eastern Conference contender this season.
There are many reasons for this perfect start, but the scoring distribution from Kenny Atkinson's offense easily takes the crown for the most impressive part of their 9-0 record.
No member of the Cavaliers is currently averaging over 24.0 points per game. Here's a breakdown of Cleveland's top scorers:
Donovan Mitchell - 23.8 PPG
Darius Garland - 19.8 PPG
Evan Mobley - 17.3 PPG
Jarrett Allen - 15.1 PPG
Caris LeVert - 12.6 PPG
The Cavs have five players averaging double-digits a game, and Ty Jerome (9.6 PPG) could be right in that mix with one more solid scoring game off the bench.
It's not too often in today's NBA for a team with as good of a record as the Cavs to have their scoring distribution so close together. This is just another testament to the job Atkinson has done in creating easy opportunities for everyone early on.
With all that being said, some of Cleveland's stars' scoring numbers may seem low, especially for someone such as Mitchell, who averaged almost 30 points a contest at one point last season.
However, with the number of blowout wins the Cavaliers have already participated in, only Mitchell is averaging over 30 minutes a game (30.2 MPG).
We've already seen a 39-point performance from Darius Garland, so those 40-point games from Mitchell or possibly Mobley will come at some point when they're playing more minutes in tighter-contested games.
We'll have to wait and see if this balancing approach is unsustainable through the 82-game season. But for now, it's led the Cavaliers to their best start ever.