Three Realistic Free Agent Targets For Cavaliers
Koby Altman said at his end-of-the-season media availability that he doesn’t foresee the Cleveland Cavaliers making any major roster moves this offseason. Still, the Wine and Gold are going to have to do something to fill the holes on their roster.
Here are three realistic fee agent targets the Cavaliers should pursue this offseason.
Kyle Anderson
One glaring need for the Cavaliers is to add another small forward. One free-agent option could be Kyle Anderson.
Anderson has proven time and time and again with the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves that he’s the type of player a winning team needs on their roster.
The 30-year-old averaged 6.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists last season. Anderson is the type of playmaker and is the type of player who doesn’t necessarily need the ball in his hand to make everyone else on the floor better.
The biggest concern with Anderson is that he struggled with shooting the three last season (23 percent). However, just two season ago he shot 41 percent from behind the arc, so perhpas there still is a solid long ranger shooter in the right offense.
Taurean Prince
Another option at small forward the Cavs could pursue is Taurean Prince.
This would be a homecoming for Prince who came over the Brooklyn Nets with Jarrett Allen during the 2021 season. He actually played pretty well during his season in Cleveland and there’s still more he can offer this team.
Prince shot 39.6 percent from behind the arc last season showing that he can help create more floor spacing for the Cavs. He can also play either forward position giving Cleveland options if they want to run out a small-ball lineup.
Mason Plumlee
Whether the Cavaliers decide to split up their frontcourt of Allen and Evan Mobley or run it back next season, they’re still going to need another backup big to come off the bench. This was something they were missing at times last season.
One option could be Mason Plumlee who is coming off a deal with Los Angeles Clippers.
Plumlee would be a great role player and depth piece to the Cavaliers. He’s an 11-year veteran who averaged 5.3 points and 5.1 rebounds last season in 14.7 minutes a game. The 34-year-old is a respectable defense posting a defensive rating of 112.8 last season, which is about league average.