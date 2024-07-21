What’s Next For Cleveland Cavaliers After Evan Mobley Extension?
The Cleveland Cavaliers may not have been aggressive on the free agency front this offseason, but they’ve locked up their core moving forward.
Donovan Mitchell was the first Cavalier to fet his extension and Evan Mobley joined that club on Saturday night as it was reported he and Cleveland agreed to a max rookie extension.
What’s next for the Cavaliers after reaching an agreement with Mobley?
Evan Mobley’s Deal
First, let’s recap the basics of what this new contract looks like.
Mobley received a max rookie extension from the Cavaliers which comes out to be a $224 deal worth up $269 over the next five years. That puts Mobley under team control through the 2029 season solidifying his position on this team as a franchise cornerstone and a key piece to them contending for a championship in the foreseeable future.
Isaac Okoro’s Future
The next order of business for Koby Altman and the front office is to figure out what Isaac Okoro’s future is with the team. He’s yet to sign the $11.8 million qualifying offer extended to him earlier this offseason, making him a restricted free agent.
Okoro has been one of the team’s best defenders ever since he was drafted fifth overall in 2021, but the inconsistent offense has made him an expendable piece if Cleveland weren’t to bring him back.
If the Cavaliers determine that Okoro isn’t apart of their future, then he immediately turns into a trade piece via a sign-and-trade. There have already been some rumblings about the Detroit Pistons being interested or the Brooklyn Nets.
Make A Trade, Improve The Roster
Mitchell and Mobley have their deals; now it’s time to improve the roster around them.
The Cavaliers haven’t made a single move in free agency and still have major holes in their roster that need to be addressed, even if the core four are back together for another season.
Cleveland still needs another backup big and a true wing. Perhaps Okoro could be used as a trade piece to help fill one of those holes. It’s understandable the organization wants to see what the have under new Kenny Atkinson, but it would be a mistake to make zero moves over the offseason.