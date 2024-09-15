What's Next For Cleveland Cavaliers Following Isaac Okoro Re-Signing?
The Cleveland Cavaliers answered a months-long question on Saturday afternoon: Would the team re-sign Isaac Okoro? The restricted free agent reportedly signed a three-year, $38 million deal to return to the Wine and Gold next season.
Now that we know Okoro will be back with Cleveland, what's next for the Cavaliers' organization as they prepare for another regular season and a hopeful trip to the playoffs in the spring?
It's hard to envision Cleveland making any more big moves that completely change the complexion of the roster. So, Cleveland's next steps doesn't involve adding any more players into the mix.
Instead, the Cavaliers' next focus turns to Kenny Atkinson. Cleveland's new head coach finally knows exactly which players he has on the roster and can start officially planning how he'll use them in his scheme.
This is easier said than done, though. The Cavaliers have a deep roster with several players who deserve playing time. However, not everyone will be in the rotation for every game, and it'll be a challenge for Atkinson to navigate the rotation, especially the bench.
Some fans may be concerned that the Cavaliers haven't made a blockbuster trade and passed on the big-name free agents. The team they had last season will likely look identical to how it was when they were eliminated from the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals by the Boston Celtics.
However, Atkinson said earlier in the summer during his introductory press conference that he believes the roster in place is enough to take the team to the next level.
“What’s great about this situation is the roster that’s in place, there’s enough. There’s enough to take that next step. No doubt about it," said Atkinson.
Now, it's time to see if that's true, and the Cavs can get over the hump with their core the front office clearly committed to.