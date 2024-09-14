REPORT: Cavaliers Re-Sign Former Top-Five Draft Pick
The last piece of the puzzle is in place for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday afternoon that the Cavaliers organization agreed to a three-year, $38 million contract that would bring back the restricted free agent and fifth overall pick from the 2020 draft.
Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports also reported that the deal is fully guaranteed with no options.
Earlier this summer, there was a real possibility that Okoro may not end up returning to the Cavs. Multiple reports suggested that there was little to no communication between the two sides on negotiating a deal and that talks could continue into training camp.
Some reports even suggested the team may look to trade Okoro before the season started.
Okoro's skillset, potential, and age made him an attractive candidate in a weaker free agent class. The Detroit Pistons and former Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff were among the teams reportedly interested in the 23-year-old guard/forward.
Okoro has played a key role for the Cavaliers since coming into the league. His offense has been shaky at times, but Ice has established himself as not only the best perimetr defender on the Cavs, but also in the NBA.
With that being said, last year was Okoro's best seaosn in terms of offense and shooting the ball. He aveaged 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting a career high 39.1 percent from behind the arc.
The Cavs are ready to run back their roster from last season and look to make a deep playoff push once again.