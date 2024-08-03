Where The Cleveland Cavaliers' Cap Situation Stands After Recent Extension
The Cleveland Cavaliers have locked down the team's core four after the recent extension of center Jarrett Allen. Here's a full breakdown of the Cavs' cap situation:
Current Cap Situation
Looking at the current cap structure of the Cavaliers, the team has roughly $191.2 million in total cap allocated to the 12-man roster.
The extensions of the "core four" now puts Cleveland $50.7 million over the soft cap. Unlike the NFL, teams can exceed the cap, but will have to pay a luxury tax. In that case, the Cavs have a luxury tax of $76 million.
In order to keep teams from accumulating a massive luxury tax, the NBA created a first apron tax. This restriction, if exceeded, could prohibit teams from making certain moves, such as acquiring players in sign-and-trades. Cavaliers president Koby Altman has done an excellent job of staying below this number and has $17 million before hitting the max.
Who's Left?
With the majority of the impact players returning from last season, restricted free agent Isaac Okoro now becomes the top priority for the Cavaliers.
Despite the rumors of a potential sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer said Okoro could ultimately accept the Cavs' qualifying offer of a one year, $11.8 million deal on a recent episode of the Ball Don't Lie Podcast. Cleveland has the bird rights of Okoro, which means the team can offer him up to 120 percent of his previous salary to re-sign the young forward.
The former first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft offered lockdown defense off the bench last season, while averaging 9.4 points.
Veterans Marcus Morris Sr. and Tristan Thompson also remain under the cap hold, but the team does not have the bird rights on them.