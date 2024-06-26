Which Cavs Benefit The Most From Kenny Atkinson Hire?
The Cleveland Cavaliers have finally found their next head coach. Kenny Atkinson will be taking over the roster as they look to become Finals contenders next season.
There are three players who could benefit the most from Atikson’s arrival in Cleveland.
Evan Mobley
Atkinson has gained a reputation as being a tremendous player development coach during his time in the NBA. This is perfect for the cornerstone of Cleveland’s franchise in Evan Mobley.
Mobley is already one of the best defenders in the game, but there is still more areas he can grow on offense. Atkinson has a history of helping bigs such as Al Horford, Brook Lopez, and even Jarrett Allen turn into serious offensive threats so let’s hope the same is in store for Mobley.
This is something the organization is already excited about.
Sam Merrill
The Cavaliers unlocked one of the game’s best shooters last season as Sam Merrill had a breakthrough season. However, he didn’t get a consistent role in the offense that Bickerstaff ran.
That could all change with Atkinson in charge. Atkinson’s Nets teams were also consistently top five in the NBA in terms of three-pointers attempted per game.
If Atkinson plans to bring elements of the offense he ran in Brooklyn to Cleveland, then Merrill could get many more opportunities to show his value next season.
Darius Garland
It’s no secret that Darius Garland struggled last season. Whether that be to the offensive system or Garland’s jaw injury in December, Cleveland’s franchise point guard could use a new voice to help him get back to his All-Star ways.
Similar to Merrill, Garland thrives in a high-paced offense. It lets him be more of a playmaker in transition and find more open shots whether that be three-point shooting or driving to the rim.
D’Angelo Russell and DG have very similar playstyles that being they’re both scoring point guards. Russell played the best basketball of his career (19.0 PPG, 3.9 REB, and 6.3 AST) during his two years with the Nets and a similar effect could be had on DG's game.
Cavs fans should be eager to see how Garland fits into Atkinson’s offense.