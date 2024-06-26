Why Cavaliers Should Pursue Cam Johnson Trade
The NBA offseason is always full of trades and players swapping teams. That’s already been the case as the Brooklyn Nets sent Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks signaling that Brooklyn is headed towards a rebuild.
One player in particular could be an interesting trade target for the Cleveland Cavaliers and has already been linked to the Wine and Gold. That’s Nets forward Cameron Johnson.
It’s hard to deny how well Johnson would fit with the Cavaliers and they should certainly pursue a trade for him if the 28-year-old becomes available.
So what makes Cam such a good fit with the Cavs?
He’s one of the best big-man shooters in the league. Johnson is six foot eight and primarily plays power forward, but could also slide up to the small forward if needed. He shot 44 percent from the floor last season and 39 percent from behind the arc on 6.1 attempts a game.
Plugging him into the Cavaliers’ lineup would create much-needed floor spacing for a team that still desperately needs more shooters.
Plus, Cleveland played some of their best basketball last season in January and February when they were shooting over 40 threes a game and emphasized a four out, one in offense.
This playstyle would also perfectly fit into new Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson’s high-paced offense he ran during his tenure as the head coach of the Nets, assuming he implements a similar offense with the Cavs.
The elephant in the room when discussing a Johnson trade is what the Cavs would have to give up to acquire him.
Brooklyn is headed toward a rebuild so they would obviously want draft picks (such as Cleveland’s 20th selection in the 2024 draft) and young players such as Isaac Okoro or one of the core four members they could build around.
If the Cavaliers are determined to make a big upgrade to their roster this offseason, then Cam Johnson is their job.