REPORT: Cavaliers Owner Willing To Take Strong Stance On Payroll

Dan Gilbert is "comfortable absorbing luxury tax costs," if the Cleveland Cavaliers are championship contenders.

Tommy Wild

May 21, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert speaks at a press conference introducing John Beilein as the head coach of the team at Cleveland Clinic Courts. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
It's going to be an interesting offseason for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Even if the front office wanted to make roster moves, that task would be much easier said than done due to their current payroll, which will only increase in the coming seasons.

Even though the Cavaliers are predicted to be a second-apron team next season, their owner reportedly isn't concerned about paying into the luxury tax, as long as the team is contending.

NBA insider Jake Fischer recently reported this about Cleveland's payroll situation and Gilbert's willingness to spend a little extra.

"The Cavaliers have often suggested that owner Dan Gilbert is comfortable absorbing luxury tax costs as long as the team is a legitimate title contender. It is presumed Cleveland still sees itself in those terms despite an early exit in which injuries certainly contributed to the disappointment of a 4-1 series score," wrote Fischer.

This stance shouldn't come as a surprise because it's one Gilbert has taken in the past.

During LeBron James' second stint with the Cavaliers in the late 2010s, Gilbert was constantly willing to pay the luxury tax to keep their championship-contending core together.

This position paid off, with the Cavaliers winning the 2016 Finals.

From a fan's perspective, this stance is exactly what you want from the owner.

It shows that the organization is serious about contending and winning, and willing to do whatever it can to make that happen.

