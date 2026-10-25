Jaylen Brown Passed on Chance to Stamp Out Jayson Tatum Feud, and Now the Story is Bigger Than Ever

It is impossible for us to pinpoint when, exactly, the rift formed between former star teammates Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Perhaps it was a long time coming, stemming from when the Celtics drafted Tatum a year after Brown and immediately inserted him into the starting lineup while it took Brown until his fourth season to earn a consistent spot. Or it was Brown’s exclusion from the 2020 and 2024 Olympics squads that Tatum was on. It could have been Brown’s constant proclamations that the 2025–26 season that Tatum missed most of was by far the favorite of his career. Maybe the simplest, most obvious possibility is the answer: that Boston trading Brown after his best NBA season to move forward with Tatum as the star of the franchise cemented the former’s view of the latter as a rival rather than a partner.

It very well could have been all of those things, or none of them. Without one of the two coming out to break it down for the rest of the world, we’re left to merely speculate. Which is a familiar scenario. Speculation around the nature of Tatum and Brown’s relationship has raged for years given their overwhelming success on the court and lack of friendship off of it. And throughout those years, they’ve been consistent in stating they respect each other, enjoy playing with one another and want to win more than anything else. Unspoken: they didn’t have to be best friends to be good coworkers.

They were friendly with one another. It wasn’t a chilly professional relationship. But something changed. The cordial relationship they shared is gone. In its place is something ... different. What it becomes remains to be seen, but after a weekend of trading messages via press conference, it’s hard to deny there’s a feud of sorts between Tatum and Brown.

Tatum gave Brown a chance to bury the hatchet once it escalated. To stamp out this storyline as it simmered. Brown passed on that chance—and now it’s going to be a bigger story than ever.

Tatum broke character to give Brown a chance to quiet the noise, and Brown declined

Tatum and Brown raised a banner at TD Garden together. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Tatum is many things. He is not a great interview. The superstar politely engages with the media, yet largely offers boilerplate answers in interviews. But, he broke character to offer Brown an olive branch of sorts amid increasingly loud discourse about their relationship.

It started when Tatum posted a sponsored documentary on his YouTube channel on Thursday night in which he shared his shocked reaction to Brown getting traded to the 76ers. Brown commented on a clip of the documentary with a cap emoji, implicitly calling Tatum a liar for claiming he was stunned to see his teammate traded elsewhere. Screenshots of the comment immediately went viral and discussion about the Brown-Tatum relationship once again became a national talking point. Historically that’s not the sort of thing Tatum usually entertains, and viral social media content is often brushed off by the superstar forward. But not after he led the C’s to their first win of the year over the Knicks on Friday night.

Tatum was asked directly about Brown’s comment several times. Each time he gave a long, thoughtful answer that served as an open declaration of where he stands when it comes to his former teammate. All in, Tatum spent nearly six minutes of his postgame presser addressing the matter.

“I understand we are in the entertainment business,” Tatum said. “Me personally, I'm not much of an off the court entertainer type of guy. I don’t have any animosity or beef or ill will towards him, right? And I think the frustrating part is, since he's not with the Celtics anymore, the narrative or the conversations haven't been enough about what we accomplished, all the games we won, winning the championship, how we've grown together. It’s turned into this drama type of thing.

“I reached out to him the day he got traded. I called him, I texted him. I understand people process things differently. For me, at this point in our lives, we [are] too old to be having our relationship discussed like X, Y and Z on the internet. If there’s a conversation to be had, we can definitely have that conversation. I welcome that. I’ve always wanted the best for him and wished the best for him, always publicly said those things … It’s not no f---ing boxing match. We play basketball. Like I said, there’s no animosity. There’s no beef.

“I'm not blaming anybody for how they feel, right? Everybody is entitled to their own feelings and we all go through different things in our lives. All of y'all saw us grow up and everything that we accomplished and I don't want that to be in the rearview mirror of what's being talked about when it pertains to us two. It should be celebrated, right? Like, how many people played in this league and never went to the Finals? We went twice and won a championship. So, it should be more about that. This ain’t no f---ing Shaq and Kobe. There’s no beef. It’s not about that.”

It was, if anything, a measured and mature response to the social media discourse involving someone he played next to over his entire NBA career. And it was an opportunity for Brown to quash everything. He had no obligation to take advantage, of course; Brown clearly felt some type of way about Tatum’s comments surrounding the trade that devastated him. But if it were a true problem he wanted to address meaningfully (and out of the eye of the media, with whom Brown has clashed with regularly ), there was a very clear path forward. Instead, he toed the line. Brown didn’t escalate, but he refused to put out the fire by including a few tiny digs—just enough to ensure the NBA world would still have something to talk about.

“I didn’t see the full thing,” Brown said on Saturday night after leading the Sixers to a win over the Bucks. “But I saw that he said this is no beef, and I think he’s right. There’s no beef. Jayson comes from a wonderful family. We’ve accomplished some great things. He’s a hell of a basketball player.”

If Brown left it at that, everything is in the rearview. But he didn’t.

“He’s got a great PR team,” Brown continued. “There’s no beef, but, you know, it might be a little lamb chops and some gravy. He should stay ready at all times ... That’s what it is. No beef. It should never, ever be that. It’s just basketball. We’re both blessed. It might be a little lamb chop. We’ll be aight.”

Brown was then asked if he wanted to have the conversation Tatum mentioned.

“We’ve both got so much in front of us,” he said. “At the end of the day, he gotta do what he gotta do for his team, I got to do what I got to do for my team. Jayson’s a great guy. Like I said, great family, hell of a basketball player, hell of a PR team. There’s no beef, bro. A little lamb chop.”

There were many ways Brown could have responded to Tatum that, if not extinguished, would have at least diminished the discussion around their relationship. He instead chose to stoke the flames. Tatum’s offer to settle things personally was publicly declined. Brown left no doubt he thinks highly of Tatum as an individual but his emphasis on complimenting the star’s PR team suggests he doubts the sincerity of his approach to this situation. And it sure sounds like he thinks there’s at least a little “beef,” as it were. Brown wouldn’t caveat with the lamb chops quote several times if there wasn’t.

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As Tatum stated, it’s an entertainment business. He expressed his preference to limit that entertainment to on the court. Brown refused to do the same. Now, this storyline will linger over both their seasons. They might not talk about it this directly again, but it’s all out in the open. The two superstars, so often measured against each other while on the same team, will now be pitted against each other as rivals in the public eye. Tatum doesn’t want this—but it sure feels like Brown does.

Circle the calendar for Nov. 10, the first Celtics-76ers matchup of the season. After this weekend of swapping public comments, it should be great theater. Even if it isn’t, as Tatum put it, no Shaq and Kobe.

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