Celtics' Jayson Tatum Could Play This Season, Says Scout
Could six-time All-Star Boston Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum actually be back in action before the end of the 2025-26 regular season?
The 6-foot-8 Duke product threw a wrench into Boston's championship aspirations when he ruptured his Achilles tendon late into Game 4, a road contest, of an eventual six-game second-round playoff series loss to the New York Knicks. He underwent surgery the next day.
Achilles tears number among the most severe injuries to affect NBA players, and while many can return and still play at a high level, few can fully recapture their past glories.
In recent memory, 15-time All-Star power forward Kevin Durant more or less achieved the feat when he returned for the Brooklyn Nets from his Achilles rupture, but others haven't been so lucky.
Now, the fortunes of the Celtics (with Tatum), the Indiana Pacers (with guard Tyrese Haliburton), and to a lesser extent the Portland Trail Blazers (with guard Damian Lillard, who was hurt on the Milwaukee Bucks) hinge on their top players recovering their prior All-Star heights following Achilles tears incurred during the postseason.
Recuperation timelines can vary, but generally at the absolute earliest players can be back in action around 10 months after the initial injury. For Tatum, that would be a March comeback.
A rival scout, who was visiting Las Vegas to take stock of high school and NCAA prospects at L.A. Clippers guard Chris Paul's offseason CP3 Elite Camp, told Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com that he was surprised by how good Tatum already looks.
Representatives from all 30 of the NBA's franchises were in attendance at the event. According to Bulpett, players hailed from "Nike and Jordan Brand colleges, high schools and AAU programs."
Tatum was on hand to coach wing prospects, while Paul was working with the attendant point guard hopefuls, per Bulpett.
“He was moving really well,” said the scout in a phone conversation with Heavy Sports later that day. “There might have been a slight limp or something, but the surprising thing to me is that he didn’t have a boot for any of it."
Given that Boston cut costs to dip under the league's punitive second luxury tax apron and could be making further moves to get below the first, it certainly appears that the Celtics are taking a "gap year" approach to title contention. Would it be worth the risk to trot out Tatum in the spring, then, even if he is essentially healthy?
“I’m no doctor, but I’ve seen guys coming back from Achilles' tears, and he looked way ahead. I was kind of shocked to see how well he was moving," the scout continued. "I have no idea for what any of this means for when he can come back."
Last year, Tatum averaged 26.8 points on .452/.343/.814 shooting splits, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game, while being named to his fourth consecutive All-NBA First Team (and fifth All-NBA squad).
Still just 27, he's one of the best two-way talents in the game. Prior to the injury, Tatum was on an upward trajectory, and conceivably still had room to grow even more — especially when it came to clutch playoff scoring. Now, he's hoping to at least get back to where he was.
"I’m sure him and the Celtics’ medical people have their program set up, and they’ll make sure that he’s where he needs to be when he does get back," the scout added. "But he looks great right now. Of course, he didn’t do any running or even jogging, but he was in great shape and he had no trouble doing his part at the camp.”
