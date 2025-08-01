Former Celtics Champion Signs With West Squad
The Boston Celtics haven't been in the position to develop young players on their roster over the last few years. They have been competing for championships, so that's why young guys can't get time.
Jaden Springer was one of the young players that the Celtics had on their title-winning team. Springer was only able to appear in just 17 games that season.
Springer was traded to the Houston Rockets earlier this season. After that, he was waived and signed a deal with the Utah Jazz. Now, he has found a new home.
Springer has now signed a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans as he continues his career. Signing with a team like the Pelicans might give him a chance to develop and actually get the playing time he needs.
The Celtics like the potential that Springer showed when he was on the roster. He wasn't going to get playing time over Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser, or anyone else in the regular rotation.
New Orleans is a team that is young and not looking to compete for a championship. That's the perfect environment for a young player like Springer.
Springer is a going to have to play consistently well during preseason and training camp in order to earn a rotation spot on a team that has a lot of young talent.
Boston will now have some open rotation spots with Jayson Tatum out for the year with a torn Achilles, but they didn't know that was going to be the case when they parted ways with Springer.
The Celtics are going to give Baylor Scheierman a shot to win some minutes, and Springer would have been ahead of him on the depth chart if he were still in Boston.
Boston has been a very good team in each of the last few years. They won't be competing for a championship next season without Tatum available, so it could be a good year to get younger players some playing time.
Last season, in just 26 games with Boston, Springer averaged 1.7 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game. He shot 35.3 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
