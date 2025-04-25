3 Things to Watch in Celtics vs. Magic Game 3
The Boston Celtics are looking to win another game against the Orlando Magic as they look to sweep them. They already have a 2-0 lead on them, but they are looking to end the series as soon as possible.
There are some things to look out for in this game that could decide who ends up winning the game, especially with a very desperate Orlando team coming out to play.
1. Will the Magic find more offense?
The biggest issue for the Magic all season long has been their offense. They haven't found enough scoring for the majority of the season, and it has manifested again in the playoffs.
Paolo Banchero is the only player who has been able to consistently score for the Magic. Everyone else has had their shooting struggles.
If they can't find someone else besides Franz Wagner to help him out, they are going to be in big trouble. Defense can only help them so much.
2. Can the Magic slow down Boston on the road?
The Boston Celtics were one of the best road teams in the history of the NBA this season. They were able to win games away from the Garden at an astounding clip.
Orlando believes that their home-court advantage can help them get back in this series. They need to give their fans something to cheer about early so that they stay in the game.
If they can have some strong plays early, they might be able to keep the momentum into the second half. That is the best chance they have of winning this game.
3. Will the Magic hurt another Celtics player?
The first two games have been punctuated by Magic players injuring Celtics players. In Game 1, it was Jayson Tatum hurting his wrist and missing Game 2.
In Game 2, Kristaps Porzingis was bloodied by an elbow that hit him in the forehead. He was able to come back in and finish the game.
Who is next? Will the Celtics have another guy get hurt? Or will they finally be able to get through a game unscathed? That is the biggest thing they have to worry about.
Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown in Danger of Missing Game 3
