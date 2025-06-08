Adam Silver Sparks Buzz With Celtics Sale Comments
The Boston Celtics are entering a crucial offseason following an early playoff exit. Boston has been rumored to be gearing up toward cutting salaries due to the heavy restrictions coming from the new CBA.
But the Celtics are also in the middle of a major transition. The organization was just sold for a record-breaking $6.1 million to a group led by Bill Chisholm, and the sale is expected to be voted on right after the NBA Finals end.
The group finalized the funding for the purchase last month, and Chisholm will take control of the team with a 51 percent stake. The sale is a two-part deal, with the remainder expected to close in 2028.
It's a unique situation for the Celtics to be in, but one that the two sides have agreed upon. Some have wondered whether the NBA would allow this type of sale to occur, but NBA commissioner Adam Silver shot down any concerns.
"I’d just say that the Boston Celtics deal I don’t think of as a staged deal,” Silver said. “They’re still in the process of completing it. It’s really more about a phase-out of current ownership. I think there Bill Chisholm, who is the incoming owner, he’s got to sort of straighten out some affairs in his life and his business. He’s currently located on the West Coast. I think he’s a huge admirer of Wyc Grousbeck and the way he’s been running that team. Obviously their results speak for themselves.”
Silver referred to the sale of the Minnesota Timberwolves as a staged deal due to multiple measures over the past few years. But fans may not have to worry about this sale falling through.
Wyc Grousbeck will remain team governor through 2028, but Chisholm will be the controlling owner. It could be an interesting dynamic moving forward, but this is how Boston has agreed to navigate things down the line.
Assuming the sale does go through, Chisholm will have some big decisions to make. Boston likely needs to cut a decent amount of salary, and it could see the roster look very different next season.
