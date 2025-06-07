Celtics' Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors Connected to Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Boston Celtics know that this summer is going to be one of change. They will have a much different look with their roster next season than they did this season.
Boston is going to look to shed salary ahead of a year in which Jayson Tatum won't be playing most of the year, thanks to a horrific torn Achilles suffered in the second round of the playoffs.
The looming tax bill is the main reason why the team is going to look so different next year. New owner Bill Chisholm doesn't want to keep the team in the second apron.
Read more: Perfect Trade Partner For Celtics' Jrue Holiday Couldn't Be Any Clearer
The Celtics could make a massive trade with Jaylen Brown involved
All options for the Celtics are on the table as the offseason starts. They are going to try to make moves that keep them in title contention in the next couple of years.
While the Celtics would prefer not to trade Jaylen Brown, that's not off the table. If they do decide to trade him, it's going to take a pretty big package to acquire him.
According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, the Spurs are a team that could be looked at as a threat to trade for Brown if things don't go well with them trying to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
"I think if you're Boston, you're not going to ask for a Stephon Castle. You're not going to get a Stephon Castle in a potential Jaylen Brown deal. You would get the No. 2 pick back in return. You would get the Devin Vassells, the Keldon Johnsons, future first-round capital. That's something I'd watch if and when the Giannis Antetokounmpo stuff shakes itself out over the next few weeks."
More Celtics news: Jayson Tatum Injury Has One Major Bright Spot For Celtics
Boston would need to get a package from the Spurs that they would offer for Antetokounmpo in order for them to consider getting rid of Brown. They love what Brown brings to the table.
As things stand right now, Brown will be the top option offensively for the Celtics next season with Tatum hurt.
It would be surprising if Brown ended up being moved. Boston doesn't want to shed that much salary unless they get an absolute haul in return.
More Boston Celtics news: Kristaps Porzingis Trade Rumors See Celtics Deal With Unlikely Rival
Celtics 'Most Likely' Player to be Traded This Offseason Revealed
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.