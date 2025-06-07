Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Makes Major Announcement After Achilles Injury
The Boston Celtics are entering an offseason with a ton of questions surrounding the future of the roster. Due to the strict penalties from the new CBA agreement, Boston is likely to make some big changes involving some key contributors.
But the team also has to deal with an Achilles injury to star Jayson Tatum. Tatum suffered the injury in the playoffs against the New York Knicks and is expected to miss the majority of next season.
Tatum recently took to social media to make an announcement on the injury. The star forward seems to be in good spirits on the situation.
Boston is bracing for Tatum to be out for a long time, and it could have an impact on how the team builds the roster. But with Tatum seemingly making some progress, there is hope that he will be able to return down the line.
Achilles injuries are tough to come back from, and Boston won't rush him. There have been only a few players to fully return to form after an injury like this, so Tatum may want to take notes from previous recoveries.
The best example of this comes from star Kevin Durant, and he ended up missing an entire year after the injury occurred. Tatum may not be ready to do that, but to make sure that he is fully ready to return, he may want to at least consider it.
Either way, Boston's front office has a lot of big decisions to make this summer. There have been rumors about the team looking to move off at least two key players, with guard Jrue Holiday and center Kristaps Porzingis being the most likely names.
If the team does trade either, they would need to do enough to fill the production from both guys. Boston has built a strong team full of depth, and it resulted in them winning a title last season.
But while it remains to be seen how the offseason will play out, it's good to see Tatum progressing well.
