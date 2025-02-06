Anthony Davis Injury Status For Celtics vs Mavericks
The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Dallas Mavericks for the second and final time this season.
The Celtics took care of business a few weeks ago in the rematch of the 2024 NBA Finals. This time, they will host the Mavericks and look for the same result on Thursday.
However, the Celtics won't face the same Mavericks team. The Mavericks made a significant change to their roster, trading away their superstar, Luka Dončić, for another superstar, center Anthony Davis.
Davis will look to make his Mavericks debut tonight; however, he is currently listed as questionable.
The 31-year-old superstar participated in a shootaround ahead of Thursday's game.
Davis is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's contest due to an abdominal muscle strain.
However, the star big man's participation in the shootaround is a positive sign that he will be available to make his Dallas debut against Boston.
Davis was involved in one of the more shocking and stunning trades of all time on Saturday night. He and Max Christie were traded from the Lakers for Dončić, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris from the Mavericks.
It was a trade that no one saw coming, and it shocked the entire sports world in the process.
Davis is having a stellar season thus far, averaging 25.7 points per game, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.1 blocks while shooting 52.8 percent from the field in 34.3 minutes of action.
With or without Davis, the Celtics are favorites in this game with a -9.5 spread.
The Celtics are 16-9 on their home court. Boston ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 25.9 assists per game, led by Jayson Tatum, who is averaging 5.7.
As for the Mavericks, they are 12-15 away from their home arena.
The Celtics have found their groove over the last 10 games, recording a 7-3 record while averaging 115.7 points in that span.
