Former Celtics Forward Reacts to Trade Reunion Rumors
The Boston Celtics don't have a lot of room to make a trade to improve their roster. Since they are in the second apron, they have to perfectly match salaries in order to make something work for an incoming player.
Boston still has one of the best starting lineups in the league when they are healthy, so they don't have to make a move if they don't want to. Still, they could always use help.
The Celtics made a salary-shedding move on Wednesday by sending Jaden Springer to the Rockets. That helps their luxury tax bill int he future.
Still, that trade does not take them out of the second apron. They still have to pick their trade targets carefully ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.
One player who has been a rumored target for them is former Celtic Guerschon Yabusele. Yabusele is back in the NBA this year after a great showing in the Olympics, playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Yabusele is having a really solid season for a team that might not make the playoffs. If Boston could add him, the bench would be in a much better spot.
When asked about rumors that he could be traded, he responded in a very matter-of-fact way.
“Well, I feel like with what happened last night, everyone’s in a place where you can be moved,” he said on Sunday. “I’m not trying to think too much about it, and just come out here, do my job and do it the best as I can.”
The Celtics are in a position to still win an NBA title if they don't make a move. Yabusele would still give the team an edge that they don't seem to currently possess.
He also gives them more size off the bench. He's also an expiring deal that's worth just over $2 million. It's hard to find someone who produces at the level he does at that price point.
So far this season, Yabusele is averaging 11.1 points, 5.6 points, and two assists per game while also shooting 40 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
