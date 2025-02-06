Celtics Linked to Rival Lakers Forward in Possible Trade Scenario
The Boston Celtics are coming off a road win against the only team in the NBA this season with 40 wins this season.
The No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers, suffered their second loss of the season to the Celtics, despite holding the best winning percentage in the league prior to the matchup.
Boston still sits at the No. 2 seed in the conference, but are now only 4.5 games back thanks to the 112-105 victory Tuesday evening. Jayson Tatum had an off 7-23 shooting night but still led the team with 22 points, seven assists, and two steals while Derrick White followed in scoring adding 20 of his own.
With aspirations beyond simply being the No. 1 seed in the East, the Celtics are predicted to end up making moves this trade deadline to make one of the league's deepest teams even more lethal.
Parting ways with Jaden Springer for future draft compensation signaled to other teams that Boston may want to get in the trade mix before Thursday's trade deadline.
A player on the bitter rival Los Angeles Lakers is linked to Boston as a realistic option to provide even more depth and a potential replacement to Springer.
Cam Reddish, the veteran forward on Los Angeles, has a few starts for L.A. the past two seasons, but has never quite lived up to expectations. At only 25, he has plenty of time to keep developing and New England may just be the best place to do it.
Reddish averages 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 assist and a steal per game through his six years in the league as he plays around 18 minutes per game as a Laker. He is shooting 43 percent from the field this season and can prove to be a more polished version of Springer.
