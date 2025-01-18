Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Celtics Land Star From Rebuilding NBA Team
The Boston Celtics aren't expected to be very active ahead of the NBA trade deadline and for good reason. Boston is one of the best teams in the NBA this season and they have a solid core in place.
But if the Celtics did decide to make a move, they would be limited in terms of what they could do. Due to the new restrictions in place from the CBA, Boston can only offer one player in any deal unless they were to fall under the second apron.
With that unlikely to happen, the Celtics would need to target players who don't make much in terms of salary. In a new trade idea by Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World, the Celtics land a star center to bolster their frontcourt for the postseason.
Here is what the deal would look like between Boston and the Utah Jazz.
Boston Celtics Receive: Walker Kessler
Utah Jazz Receive: Jaden Springer, 2030 First-Round Pick (BOS)
"His ability to anchor a defense and excel in pick-and-roll situations makes him an ideal fit alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Utah's acquisition of Springer and a future first-rounder provides additional flexibility in their ongoing rebuild, but this deal is all about the Celtics, who need coverage for 38-year-old Al Horford."
In order to land Kessler, Boston may need to give up more than just the one first-round draft pick. It has been reported that the Jazz value Kessler very highly so that could have them trying to hold onto him unless a massive deal comes their way.
Kessler would help to solidify the Celtics frontcourt, adding rebounding and defense to the table. The big man is one of the best defenders in the entire NBA and Boston could easily slot him into the rotation.
Trading away two first-round draft picks for Kessler would be tough but it could be worth it. Kessler is also on a very team-friendly deal, making $2.9 million this season and $4.8 million next year.
Boston doesn't need to make any trades this year and will still be seen as one of the favorites to win it all. But adding more talent could help fortify this team and give them an easier path to repeating as champions.
More Celtics:
Celtics Blockbuster Trade Proposal for Jimmy Butler Revealed
Celtics News: Domantas Sabonis First to Post Historic Stat Line vs Boston in 54 Years
Celtics Have Already Matched Unfortunate Loss Total From Last Season