Brad Stevens Reveals Celtics Tried to Re-Sign Al Horford, Luke Kornet
Boston Celtics team president Brad Stevens made a surprise revelation during his media day press session on Monday.
The former head coach-turned-general manager confirmed that, even after ditching former starting center Kristaps Porzingis in a cost-cutting three-team trade with the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets, Boston did still want to bring back both of its championship free agent big men, Al Horford and Luke Kornet.
Instead, Kornet inked a three-year, $41 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs early in the summer. Horford, meanwhile, had to wait until the eve of training camp to make his move. He agreed to what is said to be a multi-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, presumably to serve as their new 3-and-D starting center.
Exact terms of the agreement have yet to be divulged, but Spotrac has listed it as starting at the $5.7 million taxpayer's mid-level exception.
According to Daniel Donabedian of ClutchPoints, Stevens appreciated that Kornet and Horford wanted to take better deals than what Boston could afford to pay.
"First of all, those guys have the right to make those decisions for themselves, especially when they're unrestricted free agents. Al, and you know I've been here, I was coaching and flew down to Atlanta, and was part of that group that tried to recruit Al to come here the first time [in 2016, when Stevens was still Boston's head coach]. He left a couple years later, and we were fortunate enough to get him back."
In 2019, after three years with Boston, Horford departed for a four-season, $109 million contract ($98 million guaranteed) with the Philadelphia 76ers — and was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder the next offseason. Boston re-acquired him in a 2021 deal.
"I just think, he deserves to make whatever decision he wants," Stevens said of Horford. "We tried. We offered both Luke and Al the opportunity to stay. But I think you can see where our contracts were with who signed that we were gonna be handcuffed around the aprons a little bit."
Boston signed free agent big men Chris Boucher and Luka Garza to veteran's minimum contracts. The team also clearly expects Boston's fourth-string backup last year, Neemias Queta, to thrive with more minutes.
"We Couldn't Be More Thrilled'
"Luke played his way into a great contract and we couldn't be more thrilled for him," Stevens conceded about Kornet. "Those phone calls are hard 'cause you're not gonna see those guys every day, but you're also jacked for him to get a chance to do that."
Kornet will now back up rising All-Star center Victor Wembanyama, cashing in after taking team-friendly discounts with Boston in recent years.
"And then Al, same thing. We gave Al an offer, but there wasn't any expectation that he wouldn't take a bigger offer elsewhere and go play 'cause that's his right. And he's been great for us. We very much value our time together.”
