Celtics Expert Discusses Possible Jayson Tatum Comeback This Season
The Boston Celtics had the worst possible playoffs this past season. Not only were they eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Knicks, but they also lost their best player.
Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles tendon at the end of Game 4 of the second-round series. Normally, those injuries take at least a year to recover from.
Celtics fans have been hoping that Tatum can return at some point next season, even though it's a very faint possibility. One Celtics insider recently addressed that possibility.
Celtics insider addresses the chances Jayson Tatum returns next season
NBC Sports Boston's Celtics insider Chris Forsberg addressed whether or not Tatum has a realistic chance of returning to the court next season, even after Tyrese Haliburton was ruled out for the season with the same injury.
"We think there is a 100 percent chance that Tatum is going to attack his rehab with a relentless energy and a desire to beat whatever the generally accepted timeline is for an Achilles rehab."
While Forsberg understands that Tatum will try his best to get back as soon as possible, he acknowledges that it will be tough for him to recover in time to play next year.
"Right now, the focus ought to be on getting better every day. Tatum might have even coined the perfect rallying cry for Celtics fans in a recent video update when he noted the grueling nature of the initial rehab but optimistically declared that there are, “Better days ahead.”
The Celtics would be better off keeping Jayson Tatum out for the entire season
Even if Tatum can somehow attack rehab enough to possibly put him back on the court, it's an unnecessary risk to put him out there. Even Forsberg questions whether that's the smart move.
"I am not 100 percent sure it is in the best interest of the team to put Tatum back on the court this season."
With the Celtics likely not contending for a championship next season, rushing him back onto the court doesn't make much sense for them to do.
Last season, Tatum averaged 28.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game.
